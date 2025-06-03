While folks across the nation have been encouraged to "stand up" for Canada by shopping Canadian and avoiding buying products from the US in response to Donald Trump's incessant tariff threats, Rick Mercer is doing more than putting his money where his mouth his. The comedian has announced Rick Mercer's Stand-Up for Canada Comedy Tour, a nationwide trek that will bring the laughs to 21 cities across 10 provinces this fall.

With support from rising stars Sophie Buddle, Mayce Galoni and Julie Kim, Mercer will hit the road starting September 11 in Saskatoon. Following another Saskatchewan stop in Regina (September 12), he'll venture forth to Alberta for performances in Edmonton (September 13) and Calgary (September 14), as well as BC gigs in Vancouver (September 17 and 18), Victoria (September 19) and Kelowna (September 20).

After a Winnipeg engagement on September 21, the comedian heads to Ontario and Quebec before finishing the tour on the East Coast, wrapping things up in St. John's on October 19.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (June 6), while presales are ongoing. Find the full list of dates below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Rick Mercer 2025 Tour Dates:

09/11 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

09/12 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

09/13 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

09/14 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

09/17 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

09/18 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

09/19 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

09/20 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

09/21 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

09/23 Kingston, ON - Kingston Grand Theatre

09/25 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

09/27 Ottawa, ON - Southam Hall at National Arts Centre

09/28 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

10/01 London, ON - Centennial Hall

10/02 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

10/03 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/04 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

10/15 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick, Molson Canadian Centre

10/16 Charlottetown, PE - Sobey Family Theatre, Confederation Centre of the Arts

10/17 Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre

10/18 Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

10/19 St. John's, NL - Arts & Culture Centre