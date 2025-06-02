In addition to their annual summer hometown show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage this August, Blue Rodeo have announced a sprawling run of Canadian tour dates for later this year and into early 2026 to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

With support from Adam Baldwin, the CanCon icons will hit the road starting with back-to-back nights in Calgary on October 1 and 2 to play a total of 22 cities across eight provinces.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning Thursday (June 5) in select markets. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Blue Rodeo 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

10/01 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/02 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/04 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/05 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/07 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/08 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/09 Victoria, BC - Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

10/11 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

10/14 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

10/16 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

10/17 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

10/18 Brandon, MB - Westoba Place at the Keystone Centre

10/21 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

10/23 Sault Ste. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens

10/24 Barrie, ON - Sadlon Arena

11/07 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

11/08 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

11/09 Saint John, NB - TD Station

11/14 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

11/15 London, ON - Canada Life Place

11/20 Kingston, ON - Slush Puppie Place

11/21 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

11/22 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

12/27 Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

01/09 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

01/10 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

01/17 Montreal, QC -Salle Wilfrid Pelter

01/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

01/24 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall