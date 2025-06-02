In addition to their annual summer hometown show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage this August, Blue Rodeo have announced a sprawling run of Canadian tour dates for later this year and into early 2026 to celebrate their 40th anniversary.
With support from Adam Baldwin, the CanCon icons will hit the road starting with back-to-back nights in Calgary on October 1 and 2 to play a total of 22 cities across eight provinces.
Tickets go on general sale Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning Thursday (June 5) in select markets. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Blue Rodeo 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
10/01 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
10/02 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
10/04 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
10/05 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
10/07 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/08 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/09 Victoria, BC - Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre
10/11 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
10/14 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
10/16 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
10/17 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
10/18 Brandon, MB - Westoba Place at the Keystone Centre
10/21 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
10/23 Sault Ste. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens
10/24 Barrie, ON - Sadlon Arena
11/07 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
11/08 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
11/09 Saint John, NB - TD Station
11/14 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
11/15 London, ON - Canada Life Place
11/20 Kingston, ON - Slush Puppie Place
11/21 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
11/22 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
12/27 Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
01/09 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
01/10 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
01/17 Montreal, QC -Salle Wilfrid Pelter
01/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
01/24 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall