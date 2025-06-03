Morrissey has once again dismissed that time he vowed never to play in Canada again, as he's threatening to come to Toronto, Ottawa and Laval on a tour of North America this fall — lest he postpones or cancels, as is his favourite pastime.

His first three stops of the jaunt will be in Canada, supposedly starting with Place Bell in Laval on September 10. On September 12, he'll make his previously announced appearance at Ottawa's CityFolk Festival, before playing Budweiser Stage in Toronto on September 13. The rest of the jaunt runs in the States until the end of October, before picking back up in January.

Moz first boycotted Canada back in 2006 over the seal hunt, and called us "regrettably fashionably dead" in 2014. Sick burn! After breaking his word in 2019, he unsurprisingly delayed a number of shows before playing Toronto on April 27 of that year. He then waited until 2024 to return, playing Niagara Falls in November of last year.

If seeing racist, out-of-touch old men tear their shirts off is your kind of thing, general on-sale for the tour starts Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local. More info can be found on Ticketmaster. Check out the full run of dates below.

Morrissey 2025 Tour Dates:

09/10 Laval, QC - Place Bell

09/12 Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival

09/13 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/16 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

09/19 Ledyard, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

09/20 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/23 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Presented by Highmark

09/25 Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

09/27 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/29 Milwaukee, WI

10/02 Denver, CO

10/04 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

10/07 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

10/09 Eugene, OR

10/11 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

10/21 Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall

10/24 Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Aqua Caliente

10/25 Los Angeles, CA

01/06 San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre

01/10 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

01/13 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

01/15 St-Louis, MO - The Factory

01/17 Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre

01/20 St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts, Mahaffey Theater

01/22 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live