Morrissey has once again dismissed that time he vowed never to play in Canada again, as he's threatening to come to Toronto, Ottawa and Laval on a tour of North America this fall — lest he postpones or cancels, as is his favourite pastime.
His first three stops of the jaunt will be in Canada, supposedly starting with Place Bell in Laval on September 10. On September 12, he'll make his previously announced appearance at Ottawa's CityFolk Festival, before playing Budweiser Stage in Toronto on September 13. The rest of the jaunt runs in the States until the end of October, before picking back up in January.
Moz first boycotted Canada back in 2006 over the seal hunt, and called us "regrettably fashionably dead" in 2014. Sick burn! After breaking his word in 2019, he unsurprisingly delayed a number of shows before playing Toronto on April 27 of that year. He then waited until 2024 to return, playing Niagara Falls in November of last year.
If seeing racist, out-of-touch old men tear their shirts off is your kind of thing, general on-sale for the tour starts Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local. More info can be found on Ticketmaster. Check out the full run of dates below.
Morrissey 2025 Tour Dates:
09/10 Laval, QC - Place Bell
09/12 Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival
09/13 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
09/16 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
09/19 Ledyard, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
09/20 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/23 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Presented by Highmark
09/25 Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
09/27 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/29 Milwaukee, WI
10/02 Denver, CO
10/04 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
10/07 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
10/09 Eugene, OR
10/11 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
10/21 Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall
10/24 Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Aqua Caliente
10/25 Los Angeles, CA
01/06 San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
01/10 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
01/13 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
01/15 St-Louis, MO - The Factory
01/17 Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre
01/20 St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts, Mahaffey Theater
01/22 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live