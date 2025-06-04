Bartees Stange: musician, honorary Canadian, and future small business owner? While in Toronto on his tour in support of Horror — one of the best albums of 2025 so far — he took the video edition of the Exclaim! Questionnaire and revealed the #smalllocalbusiness he would run with the Weeknd. And no, it's not an acting school.

Elsewhere in the chat, he talked about how much he loves Toronto (and Canada as a whole), as well as meeting Laura Dern at Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift's Grammy party. Watch it unfold below, and follow Exclaim! on Instagram and TikTok for more of the Exclaim! Questionnaire.