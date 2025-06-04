Bartees Strange Clarifies That He Isn't the Weeknd — but He Does Go to Fancy Grammy Parties

The honorary Canadian knows a lot about Toronto's suburbs

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Jun 4, 2025

Bartees Stange: musician, honorary Canadian, and future small business owner? While in Toronto on his tour in support of Horror — one of the best albums of 2025 so far he took the video edition of the Exclaim! Questionnaire and revealed the #smalllocalbusiness he would run with the Weeknd. And no, it's not an acting school.

Elsewhere in the chat, he talked about how much he loves Toronto (and Canada as a whole), as well as meeting Laura Dern at Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift's Grammy party. Watch it unfold below, and follow Exclaim! on Instagram and TikTok for more of the Exclaim! Questionnaire.

@exclaimdotca @Bartees Strange took the Exclaim! Questionnaire and talked about how much he loves Canada and meeting Laura Dern. Horror is out now via @4AD 🧛 #barteesstrange #musicinterview #canadianmusic ♬ original sound - Exclaim! 🇨🇦
