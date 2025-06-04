The All-American Rejects have been enjoying a nice little brush with viral fame recently for their house party tour, a clever ploy that instantly tapped into everyone's nostalgia for pre-pandemic house shows and generally not having to go into debt to see your favourite artist in concert. Of course, the marketing stunts for the noughties band's forthcoming new music couldn't possibly end there — and the latest takes the opposite approach, embracing the zeitgeist of being horny and terminally online.

Frontman Tyson Ritter has officially joined OnlyFans as a way to promote the band's upcoming single, "Easy Come, Easy Go," which comes out tomorrow (June 5). If you wanna (you wanna), you can subscribe to his OF for free access (much more reasonable than Tommy Lee's $40 USD monthly subscription) to exclusive content — including an (NSFW?) alternate cut of the music video set to accompany the song's release.

"This new record from the Rejects is something close to the bone for me lyrically, so why not bear it all," Ritter said in a press release. "Get a taste of full frontal rock 'n' roll. Looking at you, Bert Reynolds."

Elaborating in an interview with GQ, he explained, "I don't think anybody would have expected the All-American Rejects to make a ripple in the water ever again. And so the excitement behind this whole thing is like, Where else can we be disruptive?"

"We've always been a band who's got a tongue bursting through the cheek when it comes to our music," Ritter added. "So why not, you know, do a little peen bursting through a zipper?"