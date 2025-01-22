After the financial and critical success of Nosferatu, Robert Eggers will be teaming up with Focus Features once again for another feature film. Leaving the vampires in the dark, the director's next monster and project will be Werwulf, which is set to release Christmas Day 2026 (December 25).

Eggers will also be producing the film and writing the script alongside Icelandic musician and novelist Sjón, with whom Eggers co-wrote his 2022 feature The Northman. Chris and Eleanor Columbus's Maiden Voyage will also executive produce, marking their fourth collaboration with Eggers after Nosferatu, The Witch and The Lighthouse.

Further details about Werwulf's plot have yet to be revealed, but audiences can certainly expect Eggers's stylistic flair to which they have become accustomed through his past films. We can also assume that a star-studded cast will also be announced, as Eggers has been known to team up with big names such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe and Alexander and Bill Skarsgård.