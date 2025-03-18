For a great many years, a Happy Gilmore sequel seemed like it was a pipe dream; Adam Sandler remained open to the idea, but insisted there was nothing in the works. Then, in 2024, there was suddenly a script, and Netflix officially ordered it. Before anyone knew it, production had begun — and now, nearly 29 years on from the release of the original film, Happy Gilmore 2 has a release date of its own.

The sequel is scheduled to hit the streaming platform on July 25, with Sandler's ragamuffin professional golfer character once again getting into the swing of things. Julie Bowen also returns as his love interest, Virginia Venit, and Christopher McDonald is reprising his role of rival golfer Shooter McGavin.

New additions to the cast include previously teased appearances from Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny, as well as The Substance's Margaret Qualley, rapper Kid Cudi, and frequent Sandler collaborators Nick Swardson and Benny Safdie.

You can watch the Happy Gilmore 2 teaser trailer below to get your first taste of Happy's "more age-appropriate" happy place.