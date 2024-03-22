Adam Sandler Has Reportedly Written a 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel Script

Adam Sandler proved he still had the swing down 25 years after shooting Happy Gilmore, and it's now been revealed that a sequel to the 1996 golf comedy could be in the works.

Though Sandler himself has remained open to making Happy Gilmore 2, the latest rumblings of a sequel come from co-star Christopher McDonald, who famously starred opposite the Sand Man as the hotshot golfer Shooter McGavin in the original film.

In a recent appearance on Audacy's 92.3 the Fan, McDonald shared the following [via Variety]:

I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, "McDonald, you're gonna love this." I said, "What?" He says, "How about that," and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don't wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, "Well, that would be awesome." So, it's in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!

In 2021 and 2022, Sandler had envisioned a sequel centred on an older Happy and Shooter teeing off against one another on a "senior tour." That former year, he shared of the possibility of Happy Gilmore 2, "It has not been discussed, but it certainly has been discussed on the internet."

A Happy Gilmore sequel would be made without two of the original film's actors. Actor Carl Weathers, who played Happy's golf mentor Derick "Chubbs" Peterson, passed away in February. Iconic game show host Bob Barker — whose memorable golf course brawl with Sandler's character earned them both an MTV Movie Award for Best Fight — passed away in August 2023.

Sandler's recent filmography includes sci-fi drama Spaceman, animated comedy Leo and a sequel to his 2019 film Murder Mystery.