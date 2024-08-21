In May, Netflix confirmed that it had ordered a sequel to the iconic 1996 Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore — an exclamation heard as far 'round as the loudest "Fore!" yell imaginable. Now, the Sandman has revealed a few more details about the project, which will begin shooting in New Jersey in "a couple of weeks."

Before he busts out that signature Happy Gilmore swing, Sandler swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (August 20), wearing a particularly swaggy combination of red track pants and a contrast-collared shirt with a print consisting of hockey sticks, crocodile heads, and what appears to be a series of 3D-printed robot hands.

"It's good," the actor said when host Jimmy Fallon asked about Happy Gilmore 2. "We worked hard on the script, man. We didn't want to let anyone down," he explained, admitting that he had been reluctant to field follow-up requests for years because he figured they would only disappoint, the way sequels tend to. "Me and my buddy Tim Hurley, we came up with the idea, we're really excited about it; we wrote our asses off."

In addition to cameos from a number of golf pros, Sandler revealed that NFL star Travis Kelce will also be appearing in the film. "What a big, handsome guy," he said of Taylor Swift's beefcake boyfriend. "Funny and cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny." When speculation about the Happy Gilmore sequel script first began circulating earlier this year, Kelce immediately hopped on his podcast and said he would do "anything" to get a role.

Coming back around to the swing, the comedian also told the host that he had begun practicing it again recently and was feeling a bit rusty. "You've got to hop, skip and hit," the Sandman explained. "It seems simple, so I tried it out, and I fell — but I'll be ready."

Watch Sandler's full appearance on The Tonight Show below, and stay tuned for his Adam Sandler: Love You comedy special directed by Josh Safdie, which hits the streaming giant on August 27.