Adam Sandler-Led 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel Officially Ordered by Netflix

Adam Sandler will soon swing into action as Happy Gilmore once again, as a hotly anticipated sequel to his 1996 comedy has been ordered by Netflix.

Multiple outlets report that the streamer made the sequel announcement during its upfront presentation to advertisers Wednesday afternoon in New York. Further details about the sequel — such as its plot, writer or director — have yet to be revealed.

One of the actor's most popular films, 1996's Happy Gilmore stars Sandler as an ill-tempered aspiring hockey player who, after discovering his preternatural ability to drive a golf ball incredible distances, enters a golf tournament in hopes of using the winnings to save his grandmother's house from foreclosure.

Shot in Vancouver, the film features a great needle drop of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Tuesday's Gone." The late Carl Weathers played Sandler's golf mentor, Chubbs Peterson, while the late Joe Flaherty played a memorable heckler. Sandler and Bob Barker won an MTV Movie Award for Best Fight for an on-course brawl sequence that saw the former proclaim, "The price is wrong, bitch!"

In 2021, Sandler commemorated Happy Gilmore's 25th anniversary by driving a golf ball and dedicating his swing to onscreen rival Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald). Asked about a possible sequel shortly after, Sandler left the door open, feeling the opportunity to hit the links again would be nothing short of "amazing." In March of this year, McDonald revealed that he had seen a first draft of a Happy Gilmore sequel script written by Sandler, saying that the film was "in the works."

Sandler's most recent production for Netflix was animated feature Leo. Earlier this year, he starred in the Johan Renck-directed Spaceman for the streamer.