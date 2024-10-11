Between this and Princess Diaries 3, my millennial childhood is coming back to haunt everyone in the best possible way: the long-awaited sequel to Freaky Friday officially has a release date.

Freakier Friday is set to hit theatres next summer on August 8, 2025, Variety reports. It sees Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunite as onscreen mother and daughter 22 years after the beloved body-swapping comedy had all the kids sticking chopsticks in their mouths to look like walruses.

Chad Michael Murray also returns, while Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) navigate the next phase in their lives and relationship, with Anna now having a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter (Never Have I Ever's Mississauga-hailing star, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). As we know, teen angst is eternal — and hopefully Anna's band, Pink Slip, are still jamming.