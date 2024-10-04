The highly anticipated Princess Diaries 3 has officially attached a director to the project. Deadline announced that Adele Lim will direct the third instalment of the beloved franchise.

A self-proclaimed diehard Princess Diaries fan, Lim shared with Deadline that she "look[s] forward to celebrating [the film's] core [tenets] of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide."

Details for this third movie are mostly unknown, but fans have rejoiced over Anne Hathaway reprising her role as Princess Mia Thermopolis. Julie Andrews's involvement in the film, however, is unclear — Andrews portrayed Hathaway's grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the first two films, and had shared in a statement in 2022 that reprising her role for Princess Diaries 3 is "probably not going to be possible," citing her age as a reason for not being able to return to Genovia.

The original Princess Diaries premiered in 2001 and propelled Anne Hathaway into stardom, where she quickly became a household name. The film grossed $165.3 million USD globally. The film's sequel Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement was released in 2004 and was also a major box office success for Disney.

Lim had previously worked with Disney on 2021's Raya and the Last Dragon, and has other notable credits for Crazy Rich Asians and her directorial debut for the 2023 R-rated comedy Joy Ride.

More details about Princess Diaries 3 have yet to be released. It's time to head back to Genovia!