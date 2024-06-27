Here's What's Coming to MUBI in July 2024

Alright, it's about to be July, it's time for the weather to stabilize already. Stop dangling summer in front of us and then taking it away again with these incessant little mini-rainstorms! But, if your plans do get rained out, there's probably no better way to spend the downpour than lying in front of your little window air conditioning unit and enjoying a film. MUBI is the world's biggest community of film lovers, where you can stream what Martin Scorsese would call actual cinema — hand-picked by their curatorial team — alongside over 12 million other members worldwide.

Among this month's new arrivals on the streaming service is Dammi, a weighty Yann Demange-directed short helmed by Riz Ahmed, who plays a man returning to Paris to reunite with his estranged father and reclaim his lost Arab identity. There's also Duncan Jones's 2011 film Source Code, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Captain Colter Stevens, who has to repeatedly exist in the parallel reality of a commuter train to identify the person who bombed it.

If those fictional features are feeling a little too real right now, you can dive into the actual reality captured on the documentary side of things, which includes Fatih Akin's 2005 music doc Crossing the Bridge - The Sound of Istanbul in remastered 4K. Meanwhile, Life's Not a Competition, but I'm Winning lets Pride Month spill over into the Olympics, as a collective of queer athletes honour those excluded from standing on the podium at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, and Luke Lorentzen's A Still Small Voice follows an aspiring hospital chaplain's year-long residency in spiritual care.

Start building the anticipation for Freaky Friday 2 by checking out another Lindsay Lohan feature: she stars alongside James Deen in Paul Schrader's The Canyons. Kiyoshi Kurosawa's 2012 Penance mini-series brings the drama, as does Alex Ross Perry's Queen of Earth and Kit Zauhar's sophomore feature, This Closeness.

See the highlights and their respective streaming dates below. While you're at it, check out the rest of what's next on streaming so you're well prepared for the next raincheck.

July 1

Queen of Earth

The Canyons

Source Code

July 3

This Closeness

July 5

Crossing the Bridge - The Sound of Istanbul

July 12

Dammi

July 19

A Still Small Voice

July 26

Life's Not a Competition, but I'm Winning

Penance