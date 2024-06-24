'Freaky Friday 2' Begins Production, Plot Details Revealed

If your favourite fictional band is also a group of three teenage girls with only two songs (but both are sick as hell), you'll be happy to know that production has finally begun on the long-teased Freaky Friday sequel.

With Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reuniting to reprise their roles as body-swapping mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman, the follow-up to the 2003 film is due to arrive in theatres in 2025.

And they aren't the only cast members set to return: Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will also appear in the sequel, while new cast additions include Julia Butters (The Fabelmans), Sophia Hammons (Up Here), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Mississauga's own Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever).

The movie will be directed by Nisha Ganatra, who will take up the gauntlet from original Disney director Mark Waters — as well as Gary Nelson, who directed the 1976 film it remade (and Mary Rodgers, who wrote the Freaky Friday novel that inspired it). All of those works follow a teen girl, biologically programmed to hate her mom, waking up on a Friday morning to discover that they had switched bodies. Here's Disney's synopsis for the sequel:

A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.