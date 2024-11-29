Spooky season may be over, but the Nicolas Cage-starring hype-horror Longlegs is finally making its way to streaming after its mixed-review theatrical run, thanks to Prime Video. If you didn't get the chance to catch it IRL, your chance to watch at home comes December 9. It's one of many big titles arriving on the streamer in December.
Now that we've reached the benchmark of American Thanksgiving, the holidays are apparently well underway. The next 30-some-odd days will be filled with Christmas movies, as to be expected, starting with the 1986 and 1997 versions of Babes in Toyland, Christmas Carol: The Movie, An All Dogs Christmas Carol, Nutcracker: The Motion Picture, Dr. Seuss' the Grinch, and Love Actually arriving on December 1. There's also a Jack Black Christmas movie where he appears to be playing Satan. Cool!
Amazon is also peddling The Sticky, arriving December 6, which is billed as a TV series inspired by "The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist," starring the one and only Margo Martindale and featuring Jamie Lee Curtis. Might be really good or just dumb fun; either way, a good enough watch for that purgatorial week between the 25th and the 31st.
May your days be merry and bright (until we lose sunlight at 4 p.m.) — but if not, there's always decent TV to help you pass the cold winter nights. If the batch of Prime offerings below doesn't please your pickle, check out what's coming to Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, CBC Gem, MUBI and more in December.
December 1
Babes in Toyland (1986)
Babes in Toyland (1997)
Christmas Carol: The Movie
Sophie and Sheba
The Rift
Those Lips, Those Eyes
A Bullet for Pretty Boy
Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant
Hercules
Ski Party
Judgment at Nuremberg
The Offence
Duel at Diablo
The Burning Bed
Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects
All or Nothing
At the Earth's Core
52 Pick-Up
Rollerball
An All Dogs Christmas Carol
Wargames
Ted 2
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Barbershop: The Next Cut
Beauty Shop
The Island of Dr. Moreau
Puss In Boots
The Halliday Brand
The Stranger
The Wizard of Loneliness
Trapeze
The Secret Invasion
Ben-Hur
Taras Bulba
Labou
Foxy Brown
Halls of Anger
Mata Hari
Playing Mona Lisa
Meteor
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Two Weeks
Baby Boom (1987)
The Fuzzy Pink Nightgown
Voodoo Island
Red Corner
Leaving Las Vegas
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
Kalifornia
The Ambassador's Daughter
Out of Time
Frank Capra's Pocketful of Miracles
Get Shorty
Coffy
Caged Fury
Khartoum
Kill Me Again
Posse
Miami Blues
Vera Cruz
What's the Worst That Could Happen?
Eight on the Lam
Triumph of the Spirit
Megaville
Sabata
The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes
Pork Chop Hill
Go Tell the Spartans
Bulletproof Monk
Without Warning
The Betrayed
Woman of Straw
The Gallant Hours
God Forgives, I Don't
Platoon Leader
The Mugger
Attack on the Iron Coast
Crazy Legs
Invasion of the Bee Girls
A Bullet for Joey
Crossplot
The Siege of Firebase Gloria
The Mighty Quinn
Under Fire
The Mini-Skirt Mob
Futureworld
The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake
Kill a Dragon
The Young Racers
Hostile Witness
The Family Man
A Home of Our Own
Midnight Cowboy
Duets
Dark Blue
Hot Under the Collar
Alexander the Great
The Woman in the Window
Attack!
The Adventures of the American Rabbit
Juggernaut
Out of It
Desperately Seeking Susan
House of Games
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka
Death Warrant
The Hound of the Baskervilles
Slow Dancing in the Big City
Johnny Be Good
Picture This
A Quiet Place in the Country
A Fistful of Dynamite
The Land That Time Forgot
The Tenth Man
The Wannabe
The Witches
So Young, So Bad
The Hotel New Hampshire
Good Boy!
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Nana
Revolt at Fort Laramie
Recipe for Disaster
Robot Jox
Wanda Nevada
The Organization
Little Cigars
Hansel and Gretel
Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow
Burn!
She
Tentacles
Rock-A-Doodle
The Organization
Little Cigars
Hansel and Gretel (1987)
The Wonderful Country
Race for the Yankee Zephyr
Or Utopia
Dr. Seuss' the Grinch
Love Actually
Dear Santa
O Atelie
December 2
Angry Birds: Mystery Island ... A Hatchlings Adventure S3
The Croods
PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs
December 3
Jack in Time for Christmas
December 4
The Men's Club S5
Matka
When Love Strikes
December 5
Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story
La Virgen Roja
Agni
Carl the Collector S3
December 6
The Sticky
Lol: Last One Laughing Mexico S7
39 Degrees
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Ireland Made with Love
England Made with Love
Italy Made with Love: Generations
NHL Coast to Coast
December 7
ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov
City Reapers at Diamond Doves
YNG Dreamerz at Fear of God Athletics
December 9
Mexico Made with Love
Third Base to Faith
Longlegs
PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Ducks vs. Canadiens
December 10
Secret Level
December 11
Kanguva
3 Days
December 12
Bandish Bandits S2
Knives Out
Distant
December 13
NHL Coast to Coast
December 14
Blue Checks at RWE
December 15
A Danfo Christmas
December 16
Cuckoo
PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Panthers vs. Oilers
December 17
Chiefsaholic
Tous Toqués!
December 18
One Night in 05
December 19
Beast Games
December 20
NHL Coast to Coast
Christmas in Lagos
December 21
Blue Checks at Cold Hearts
Pink Butterfly
The Mountain Within Me
December 23
Firebrand
PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Sharks vs. Canucks
December 25
Ahora Que No Estás
December 26
Miss You
NHL Coast to Coast
Singham Again
December 27
Culpa Tuya
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Dambe
December 28
Seeking Mavis Beacon
December 29
How to Get Away with Murder S1–S6
PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Predators vs. Jets
December 31
The Wealth Project