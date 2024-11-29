Spooky season may be over, but the Nicolas Cage-starring hype-horror Longlegs is finally making its way to streaming after its mixed-review theatrical run, thanks to Prime Video. If you didn't get the chance to catch it IRL, your chance to watch at home comes December 9. It's one of many big titles arriving on the streamer in December.

Now that we've reached the benchmark of American Thanksgiving, the holidays are apparently well underway. The next 30-some-odd days will be filled with Christmas movies, as to be expected, starting with the 1986 and 1997 versions of Babes in Toyland, Christmas Carol: The Movie, An All Dogs Christmas Carol, Nutcracker: The Motion Picture, Dr. Seuss' the Grinch, and Love Actually arriving on December 1. There's also a Jack Black Christmas movie where he appears to be playing Satan. Cool!

Amazon is also peddling The Sticky, arriving December 6, which is billed as a TV series inspired by "The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist," starring the one and only Margo Martindale and featuring Jamie Lee Curtis. Might be really good or just dumb fun; either way, a good enough watch for that purgatorial week between the 25th and the 31st.

May your days be merry and bright (until we lose sunlight at 4 p.m.) — but if not, there's always decent TV to help you pass the cold winter nights. If the batch of Prime offerings below doesn't please your pickle, check out what's coming to Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, CBC Gem, MUBI and more in December.

December 1

Babes in Toyland (1986)

Babes in Toyland (1997)

Christmas Carol: The Movie

Sophie and Sheba

The Rift

Those Lips, Those Eyes

A Bullet for Pretty Boy

Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant

Hercules

Ski Party

Judgment at Nuremberg

The Offence

Duel at Diablo

The Burning Bed

Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects

All or Nothing

At the Earth's Core

52 Pick-Up

Rollerball

An All Dogs Christmas Carol

Wargames

Ted 2

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Beauty Shop

The Island of Dr. Moreau

Puss In Boots

The Halliday Brand

The Stranger

The Wizard of Loneliness

Trapeze

The Secret Invasion

Ben-Hur

Taras Bulba

Labou

Foxy Brown

Halls of Anger

Mata Hari

Playing Mona Lisa

Meteor

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Two Weeks

Baby Boom (1987)

The Fuzzy Pink Nightgown

Voodoo Island

Red Corner

Leaving Las Vegas

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

Kalifornia

The Ambassador's Daughter

Out of Time

Frank Capra's Pocketful of Miracles

Get Shorty

Coffy

Caged Fury

Khartoum

Kill Me Again

Posse

Miami Blues

Vera Cruz

What's the Worst That Could Happen?

Eight on the Lam

Triumph of the Spirit

Megaville

Sabata

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes

Pork Chop Hill

Go Tell the Spartans

Bulletproof Monk

Without Warning

The Betrayed

Woman of Straw

The Gallant Hours

God Forgives, I Don't

Platoon Leader

The Mugger

Attack on the Iron Coast

Crazy Legs

Invasion of the Bee Girls

A Bullet for Joey

Crossplot

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

The Mighty Quinn

Under Fire

The Mini-Skirt Mob

Futureworld

The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake

Kill a Dragon

The Young Racers

Hostile Witness

The Family Man

A Home of Our Own

Midnight Cowboy

Duets

Dark Blue

Hot Under the Collar

Alexander the Great

The Woman in the Window

Attack!

The Adventures of the American Rabbit

Juggernaut

Out of It

Desperately Seeking Susan

House of Games

I'm Gonna Git You Sucka

Death Warrant

The Hound of the Baskervilles

Slow Dancing in the Big City

Johnny Be Good

Picture This

A Quiet Place in the Country

A Fistful of Dynamite

The Land That Time Forgot

The Tenth Man

The Wannabe

The Witches

So Young, So Bad

The Hotel New Hampshire

Good Boy!

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Nana

Revolt at Fort Laramie

Recipe for Disaster

Robot Jox

Wanda Nevada

The Organization

Little Cigars

Hansel and Gretel

Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow

Burn!

She

Tentacles

Rock-A-Doodle

The Organization

Little Cigars

Hansel and Gretel (1987)

The Wonderful Country

Race for the Yankee Zephyr

Or Utopia

Dr. Seuss' the Grinch

Love Actually

Dear Santa

O Atelie

December 2

Angry Birds: Mystery Island ... A Hatchlings Adventure S3

The Croods

PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs

December 3

Jack in Time for Christmas

December 4

The Men's Club S5

Matka

When Love Strikes

December 5

Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story

La Virgen Roja

Agni

Carl the Collector S3

December 6

The Sticky

Lol: Last One Laughing Mexico S7

39 Degrees

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Ireland Made with Love

England Made with Love

Italy Made with Love: Generations

NHL Coast to Coast

December 7

ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov

City Reapers at Diamond Doves

YNG Dreamerz at Fear of God Athletics

December 9

Mexico Made with Love

Third Base to Faith

Longlegs

PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Ducks vs. Canadiens

December 10

Secret Level

December 11

Kanguva

3 Days

December 12

Bandish Bandits S2

Knives Out

Distant

December 13

NHL Coast to Coast

December 14

Blue Checks at RWE

December 15

A Danfo Christmas

December 16

Cuckoo

PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Panthers vs. Oilers

December 17

Chiefsaholic

Tous Toqués!

December 18

One Night in 05

December 19

Beast Games

December 20

NHL Coast to Coast

Christmas in Lagos

December 21

Blue Checks at Cold Hearts

Pink Butterfly

The Mountain Within Me

December 23

Firebrand

PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Sharks vs. Canucks

December 25

Ahora Que No Estás

December 26

Miss You

NHL Coast to Coast

Singham Again

December 27

Culpa Tuya

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Dambe

December 28

Seeking Mavis Beacon

December 29

How to Get Away with Murder S1–S6

PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Predators vs. Jets

December 31

The Wealth Project