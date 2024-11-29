Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2024

Including 'Longlegs,' a bunch of holiday flicks, 'The Sticky' and more

BY Allie GregoryPublished Nov 29, 2024

Spooky season may be over, but the Nicolas Cage-starring hype-horror Longlegs is finally making its way to streaming after its mixed-review theatrical run, thanks to Prime Video. If you didn't get the chance to catch it IRL, your chance to watch at home comes December 9. It's one of many big titles arriving on the streamer in December.

Now that we've reached the benchmark of American Thanksgiving, the holidays are apparently well underway. The next 30-some-odd days will be filled with Christmas movies, as to be expected, starting with the 1986 and 1997 versions of Babes in Toyland, Christmas Carol: The Movie, An All Dogs Christmas Carol, Nutcracker: The Motion Picture, Dr. Seuss' the Grinch, and Love Actually arriving on December 1. There's also a Jack Black Christmas movie where he appears to be playing Satan. Cool!

Amazon is also peddling The Sticky, arriving December 6, which is billed as a TV series inspired by "The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist," starring the one and only Margo Martindale and featuring Jamie Lee Curtis. Might be really good or just dumb fun; either way, a good enough watch for that purgatorial week between the 25th and the 31st.

May your days be merry and bright (until we lose sunlight at 4 p.m.) — but if not, there's always decent TV to help you pass the cold winter nights. If the batch of Prime offerings below doesn't please your pickle, check out what's coming to Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, CBC Gem, MUBI and more in December.

December 1  

Babes in Toyland (1986) 
Babes in Toyland (1997) 
Christmas Carol: The Movie 
Sophie and Sheba  
The Rift  
Those Lips, Those Eyes  
A Bullet for Pretty Boy  
Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant  
Hercules 
Ski Party  
Judgment at Nuremberg 
The Offence  
Duel at Diablo  
The Burning Bed  
Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects  
All or Nothing  
At the Earth's Core  
52 Pick-Up  
Rollerball 
An All Dogs Christmas Carol  
Wargames 
Ted 2 
Barbershop 
Barbershop 2: Back in Business 
Barbershop: The Next Cut  
Beauty Shop 
The Island of Dr. Moreau 
Puss In Boots  
The Halliday Brand  
The Stranger 
The Wizard of Loneliness  
Trapeze  
The Secret Invasion 
Ben-Hur 
Taras Bulba 
Labou  
Foxy Brown 
Halls of Anger  
Mata Hari  
Playing Mona Lisa  
Meteor  
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture  
Two Weeks  
Baby Boom (1987) 
The Fuzzy Pink Nightgown  
Voodoo Island  
Red Corner 
Leaving Las Vegas  
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course 
Kalifornia 
The Ambassador's Daughter  
Out of Time 
Frank Capra's Pocketful of Miracles 
Get Shorty 
Coffy 
Caged Fury  
Khartoum  
Kill Me Again  
Posse
Miami Blues 
Vera Cruz 
What's the Worst That Could Happen?  
Eight on the Lam  
Triumph of the Spirit  
Megaville  
Sabata 
The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes 
Pork Chop Hill 
Go Tell the Spartans  
Bulletproof Monk  
Without Warning  
The Betrayed 
Woman of Straw  
The Gallant Hours 
God Forgives, I Don't 
Platoon Leader  
The Mugger  
Attack on the Iron Coast  
Crazy Legs  
Invasion of the Bee Girls  
A Bullet for Joey  
Crossplot  
The Siege of Firebase Gloria  
The Mighty Quinn 
Under Fire  
The Mini-Skirt Mob  
Futureworld 
The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake  
Kill a Dragon 
The Young Racers  
Hostile Witness  
The Family Man 
A Home of Our Own 
Midnight Cowboy  
Duets 
Dark Blue 
Hot Under the Collar  
Alexander the Great  
The Woman in the Window  
Attack!  
The Adventures of the American Rabbit  
Juggernaut 
Out of It  
Desperately Seeking Susan 
House of Games  
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka 
Death Warrant 
The Hound of the Baskervilles 
Slow Dancing in the Big City  
Johnny Be Good  
Picture This 
A Quiet Place in the Country  
A Fistful of Dynamite 
The Land That Time Forgot  
The Tenth Man 
The Wannabe  
The Witches  
So Young, So Bad  
The Hotel New Hampshire  
Good Boy! 
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 
Nana  
Revolt at Fort Laramie  
Recipe for Disaster  
Robot Jox  
Wanda Nevada  
The Organization  
Little Cigars  
Hansel and Gretel 
Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow  
Burn!  
She  
Tentacles 
Rock-A-Doodle  
The Wonderful Country 
Race for the Yankee Zephyr  
Or Utopia  
Dr. Seuss' the Grinch 
Love Actually 
Dear Santa 
O Atelie  

December 2  

Angry Birds: Mystery Island ... A Hatchlings Adventure S3
The Croods 
PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs 

December 3  

Jack in Time for Christmas

December 4  

The Men's Club S5  
Matka 
When Love Strikes  

December 5  

Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story 
La Virgen Roja 
Agni  
Carl the Collector S3  

December 6  

The Sticky
Lol: Last One Laughing Mexico S7
39 Degrees 
Nightmare Alley (2021) 
Ireland Made with Love  
England Made with Love  
Italy Made with Love: Generations  
NHL Coast to Coast

December 7  

ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov
City Reapers at Diamond Doves  
YNG Dreamerz at Fear of God Athletics  

December 9  

Mexico Made with Love  
Third Base to Faith 
Longlegs 
PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Ducks vs. Canadiens  

December 10  

Secret Level

December 11  

Kanguva
3 Days  

December 12  

Bandish Bandits S2 
Knives Out 
Distant  

December 13  

NHL Coast to Coast 

December 14

Blue Checks at RWE  

December 15  

A Danfo Christmas  

December 16

Cuckoo 
PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Panthers vs. Oilers

December 17

Chiefsaholic 
Tous Toqués!  

December 18

One Night in 05  

December 19

Beast Games

December 20

NHL Coast to Coast 
Christmas in Lagos 

December 21  

Blue Checks at Cold Hearts  
Pink Butterfly  
The Mountain Within Me  

December 23

Firebrand 
PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Sharks vs. Canucks

December 25

Ahora Que No Estás

December 26

Miss You  
NHL Coast to Coast
Singham Again  

December 27

Culpa Tuya 
The Secret Life of Pets 2  
Dambe  

December 28

Seeking Mavis Beacon

December 29

How to Get Away with Murder S1–S6  
PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY: Predators vs. Jets 

December 31

The Wealth Project  

