Cameron Diaz is back — Back in Action, that is. She is breaking her 11-year acting hiatus with an upcoming action-comedy with Jamie Foxx, due out January 17 on Netflix.

The official description for the film reads, "Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown." It's a very appropriate premise for an actor who's been absent for so long!

Diaz and Foxx star, with the cast rounded out by Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson and Glenn Close. Watch the trailer below.

Diaz has been on hiatus for more than a decade. In 2014, she appeared in The Other Woman, Sex Tape and Annie, but she hasn't had a single acting credit since then.

She's also slated to star alongside Keanu Reeves for Apple's Outcome, and she's in the voice cast of the upcoming Shrek 5.