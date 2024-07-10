A fifth Shrek film has received a release date, with stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz all reprising their roles.

"Not too Far, Far Away…" Dreamworks Animation announced today on X. "@Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz."

Deadline reports that Walt Dohrn (Trolls World Tour, Trolls Band Together) will direct the film, with Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru) co-directing. Dohrn previously worked on the second and third Shrek films as a writer and story artist, and was head of story on the fourth film.

Murphy let slip that Shrek 5 was in the works in an interview with Collider last month, sharing, "We started doing Shrek four or five months ago. I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year. We'll finish it up."

That interview also saw Murphy reveal that his beloved Donkey would indeed get a spinoff film. You can find that and the Shrek 5 release date announcement below.