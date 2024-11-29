In retrospect, Netflix kind of flopped this Halloween season, but thankfully the streamer is in a relatively more giving mood for the winter holidays. There's a load to watch in December — from new seasons of original series, live sports events and comedy specials to spicy reality TV and music docs, there's something for everyone you're choosing to fight with over turkey and stuffing this month.
As per tradition, the first of the month ushers in a batch of blockbusters, including Bridesmaids, Girl, Interrupted, Jurassic Park, The Lego Movie, Memoirs of a Geisha and a bunch of Transformers movies.
Big-ticket originals bring the return of both pandemic fever dream series Squid Game and Queer Eye (now tragically sans Bobby Berk). Michelle Buteau, Ronny Chieng and Jamie Foxx get their own comedy specials, and Sabrina Carpenter gets her own star-studded holiday special in A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter. Also on the music side of things, a pair of Avicii docs honouring the late Tim Bergling are due to land on December 31.
Most importantly, the long-awaited return of The Ultimatum arrives December 4 to jolt you out of your post-American Thanksgiving tryptophan stupor, priming you for a couple seasons of Real Housewives getting uploaded for the 19th.
If all the goodies below aren't enough for your heart to grow three sizes this season, check out the gifts that Prime Video, Paramount+, Disney+, MUBI and more have to offer in December. See what's leaving Netflix Canada in December 2024 here.
December 1
Bridesmaids
Bros
Bumblebee
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Edge of Tomorrow
Ego Trip
Four Christmases
Girl, Interrupted
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lego Movie
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Memoirs of a Geisha
Quebec-Montreal
Regression
Sausage Party
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Transformers: The Last Knight
December 3
Fortune Feimster: Crushing It
Knock at the Cabin
December 4
Almost Christmas
The Children's Train
Churchill at War
Doubt
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Tomorrow and I
That Christmas
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3
December 5
BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1
Black Doves
Jentry Chau vs the Underworld
Subservience
Top Chef: Boston
Top Chef: Kentucky
Top Chef: Seattle
December 6
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
Biggest Heist Ever
Camp Crasher
Echoes of the Past
Mary
December 8
65
December 10
American Ultra
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…
Polo
Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die
December 11
The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga
Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World
One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1
Queer Eye: Season 9
December 12
Infinity Pool
La Palma
Maria Chapdelaine
No Good Deed
December 13
1992
Carry-On
Disaster Holiday
December 14
Les Invincibles: Seasons 1–3
December 15
Last Holiday
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Parenthood: Seasons 1–6
December 17
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma
Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It
December 18
Bruce Almighty
Julia's Stepping Stones
The Manny: Season 2
December 19
The Dragon Prince: Season 7
Project Runway: Seasons 18–19
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 3–4
Virgin River: Season 6
December 20
Ferry 2
The Six Triple Eight
Umjolo: Day Ones
UniverXO Dabiz
December 21
Flipping Out: Seasons 6–8
December 22
I See You
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
The Last Airbender
December 24
Cocaine Bear
Holmes & Watson
Your Friend Nate Bargatze
December 25
A Night at the Roxbury
NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans
NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
December 26
Squid Game: Season 2
December 28
Alice, Darling
Maestro in Blue: Season 3
December 31
Avicii - I'm Tim
Avicii - My Last Show
Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall
Woman of the Hour