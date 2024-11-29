In retrospect, Netflix kind of flopped this Halloween season, but thankfully the streamer is in a relatively more giving mood for the winter holidays. There's a load to watch in December — from new seasons of original series, live sports events and comedy specials to spicy reality TV and music docs, there's something for everyone you're choosing to fight with over turkey and stuffing this month.

As per tradition, the first of the month ushers in a batch of blockbusters, including Bridesmaids, Girl, Interrupted, Jurassic Park, The Lego Movie, Memoirs of a Geisha and a bunch of Transformers movies.

Big-ticket originals bring the return of both pandemic fever dream series Squid Game and Queer Eye (now tragically sans Bobby Berk). Michelle Buteau, Ronny Chieng and Jamie Foxx get their own comedy specials, and Sabrina Carpenter gets her own star-studded holiday special in A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter. Also on the music side of things, a pair of Avicii docs honouring the late Tim Bergling are due to land on December 31.

Most importantly, the long-awaited return of The Ultimatum arrives December 4 to jolt you out of your post-American Thanksgiving tryptophan stupor, priming you for a couple seasons of Real Housewives getting uploaded for the 19th.

If all the goodies below aren't enough for your heart to grow three sizes this season, check out the gifts that Prime Video, Paramount+, Disney+, MUBI and more have to offer in December. See what's leaving Netflix Canada in December 2024 here.

December 1

Bridesmaids

Bros

Bumblebee

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Edge of Tomorrow

Ego Trip

Four Christmases

Girl, Interrupted

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lego Movie

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Memoirs of a Geisha

Quebec-Montreal

Regression

Sausage Party

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Transformers: The Last Knight

December 3

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It

Knock at the Cabin

December 4

Almost Christmas

The Children's Train

Churchill at War

Doubt

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Tomorrow and I

That Christmas

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3

December 5

BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1

Black Doves

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld

Subservience

Top Chef: Boston

Top Chef: Kentucky

Top Chef: Seattle

December 6

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Biggest Heist Ever

Camp Crasher

Echoes of the Past

Mary

December 8

65

December 10

American Ultra

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

Polo

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die

December 11

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga

Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1

Queer Eye: Season 9

December 12

Infinity Pool

La Palma

Maria Chapdelaine

No Good Deed

December 13

1992

Carry-On

Disaster Holiday

December 14

Les Invincibles: Seasons 1–3

December 15

Last Holiday

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Parenthood: Seasons 1–6

December 17

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma

Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It

December 18

Bruce Almighty

Julia's Stepping Stones

The Manny: Season 2

December 19

The Dragon Prince: Season 7

Project Runway: Seasons 18–19

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 3–4

Virgin River: Season 6

December 20

Ferry 2

The Six Triple Eight

Umjolo: Day Ones

UniverXO Dabiz

December 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 6–8

December 22

I See You

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

The Last Airbender

December 24

Cocaine Bear

Holmes & Watson

Your Friend Nate Bargatze

December 25

A Night at the Roxbury

NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

December 26

Squid Game: Season 2

December 28

Alice, Darling

Maestro in Blue: Season 3

December 31

Avicii - I'm Tim

Avicii - My Last Show

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall

Woman of the Hour