Published Nov 29, 2024

In retrospect, Netflix kind of flopped this Halloween season, but thankfully the streamer is in a relatively more giving mood for the winter holidays. There's a load to watch in December — from new seasons of original series, live sports events and comedy specials to spicy reality TV and music docs, there's something for everyone you're choosing to fight with over turkey and stuffing this month.

As per tradition, the first of the month ushers in a batch of blockbusters, including Bridesmaids, Girl, Interrupted, Jurassic Park, The Lego Movie, Memoirs of a Geisha and a bunch of Transformers movies.

Big-ticket originals bring the return of both pandemic fever dream series Squid Game and Queer Eye (now tragically sans Bobby Berk). Michelle Buteau, Ronny Chieng and Jamie Foxx get their own comedy specials, and Sabrina Carpenter gets her own star-studded holiday special in A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter. Also on the music side of things, a pair of Avicii docs honouring the late Tim Bergling are due to land on December 31.

Most importantly, the long-awaited return of The Ultimatum arrives December 4 to jolt you out of your post-American Thanksgiving tryptophan stupor, priming you for a couple seasons of Real Housewives getting uploaded for the 19th. 

If all the goodies below aren't enough for your heart to grow three sizes this season, check out the gifts that Prime Video, Paramount+, Disney+, MUBI and more have to offer in December. See what's leaving Netflix Canada in December 2024 here.

December 1

Bridesmaids
Bros
Bumblebee
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Edge of Tomorrow
Ego Trip
Four Christmases
Girl, Interrupted
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lego Movie
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Memoirs of a Geisha
Quebec-Montreal
Regression
Sausage Party
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Transformers: The Last Knight

December 3

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It 
Knock at the Cabin

December 4

Almost Christmas
The Children's Train 
Churchill at War 
Doubt
The Only Girl in the Orchestra 
Tomorrow and I 
That Christmas 
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3

December 5

BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 
Black Doves 
Jentry Chau vs the Underworld 
Subservience
Top Chef: Boston
Top Chef: Kentucky
Top Chef: Seattle

December 6

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter 
Biggest Heist Ever 
Camp Crasher 
Echoes of the Past 
Mary

December 8

65

December 10

American Ultra
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… 
Polo 
Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die

December 11

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga 
Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World 
One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 
Queer Eye: Season 9

December 12

Infinity Pool
La Palma 
Maria Chapdelaine
No Good Deed

December 13

1992 
Carry-On 
Disaster Holiday

December 14

Les Invincibles: Seasons 1–3

December 15

Last Holiday
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Parenthood: Seasons 1–6

December 17

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma 
Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It

December 18

Bruce Almighty
Julia's Stepping Stones 
The Manny: Season 2

December 19

The Dragon Prince: Season 7 
Project Runway: Seasons 18–19
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 3–4
Virgin River: Season 6

December 20

Ferry 2 
The Six Triple Eight 
Umjolo: Day Ones 
UniverXO Dabiz

December 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 6–8

December 22

I See You
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
The Last Airbender

December 24

Cocaine Bear
Holmes & Watson
Your Friend Nate Bargatze

December 25

A Night at the Roxbury
NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans 
NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

December 26

Squid Game: Season 2

December 28

Alice, Darling
Maestro in Blue: Season 3

December 31

Avicii - I'm Tim 
Avicii - My Last Show 
Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall 
Woman of the Hour

