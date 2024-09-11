Upcoming Concerts in Ottawa
September 11, 2024
200 Stab Wounds
Ottawa @ Rainbow Bistro
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$37.08
Get Tickets
CityFolk Festival: September 11 - 15, 2024
Ottawa @ Lansdowne Park
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
Full pass: $196
Day passes starting at $58
Get Tickets
Spoon / A Giant Dog
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
Starting at $104
All ages
Get Tickets
Single Mothers / Birds In Row / Botfly
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$25.72
19+
Get Tickets
September 12, 2024
Ignite / Death by Stereo
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$32.40
19+
Get Tickets
September 13, 2024
Boy Golden: C'mon and Search for Eden Tour
Ottawa @ Club SAW
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$32.40
All ages
Get Tickets
Melanie C
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$67.41-$86.15
19+
Get Tickets
DOA
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$30.55
19+
Get Tickets
September 14, 2024
Fucked Up / Chastity
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$35.49
19+
Get Tickets
Movements / Turnover / Queen of Jeans
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$53.43
All ages
Get Tickets
September 15, 2024
Authority Zero / Belvedere / Melonball
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$32.40
19+
Get Tickets
September 20, 2024
Mo Kenney
Ottawa @ National Arts Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$25
Get Tickets
Switchfoot: The Beautiful Letdown World Tour
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$65.75-$430
Get Tickets
The New Hires
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$25.72
19+
Get Tickets
September 21, 2024
F!TH
Ottawa @ Rainbow Bistro
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$25.72
19+
Get Tickets
Steph Tolev: The Canadian Filth Queen Tour
Ottawa @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$47.75+
Get Tickets
MOONRIIVR
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$22.63
19+
Get Tickets
September 22, 2024
Ben Bankas
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$37.40-$42.55
19+
Get Tickets
Curl / Passenger Princess
Ottawa @ Dominion Tavern
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$19.64
19+
Get Tickets
September 24, 2024
Willow Pill
Ottawa @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$58+
Get Tickets
Benighted / Cognitive
Ottawa @ Rainbow Bistro
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$31.27
Get Tickets
September 25, 2024
Scream / Soulside
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$32.40
19+
Get Tickets
September 26, 2024
Neko Case
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
GA: $64.34
19+
Get Tickets
September 27, 2024
Sam Hunt - Locked Up Tour
Ottawa @ Canadian Tire Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
Starting at $57.85
Get Tickets
Virginia To Vegas
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$22.50
19+
Get Tickets
September 28, 2024
Pique Fall Edition: Sept 28, 2024
Ottawa @ Arts Court
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$35-$65
Get Tickets
October 1, 2024
Death from Above 1979 - You're a Woman, I'm a Machine 20th Anniversary Tour
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$56.70
All ages
Get Tickets
October 2, 2024
Stars
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$57.45
Get Tickets
October 4, 2024
Bambara / Scrip Issue
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$22.01
19+
Get Tickets
October 5, 2024
Supersuckers / The Hooten Hallers
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$32.40
19+
Get Tickets
October 6, 2024
Nick Carter: Who I Am Tour
Ottawa @ Algonquin College Commons Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$103+
Get Tickets
Jordan Davis: Damn Good Time World Tour
Ottawa @ Canadian Tire Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$116.30+
Get Tickets
October 8, 2024
Mdou Moctar
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$40.01
Get Tickets
October 9, 2024
Skeletal Remains / Betwitcher / Witch Vomit
Ottawa @ Dominion Tavern
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
SOLD OUT
Get Tickets
Bassem Youssef: The Middle Beast Tour
Ottawa @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$60.75+
Get Tickets
October 10, 2024
DJ Shadow
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$55.76
19+
Get Tickets
October 11, 2024
Bassem Youssef: The Middle Beast Tour
Ottawa @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$180+
Get Tickets
October 12, 2024
Jessi Cruickshank - Now That's What I Call Live Tour
Ottawa @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$56-$91.80
Get Tickets
Mastané / Raaginder / Asad Khan
Ottawa @ Club SAW
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$25.72
All ages
Get Tickets
October 13, 2024
Andy Shauf - Fall 2024 Solo Tour
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
GA: $48.02
19+
Get Tickets
October 15, 2024
Jon Dore & Dave Merheje Comedy Tour
Ottawa @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$49.75+
Get Tickets
October 16, 2024
Hania Rani
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$53.78
19+
Get Tickets
October 22, 2024
Paula Abdul: Straight Up! To Canada Tour
Ottawa @ TD Place Arena
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$75.86-$629
Get Tickets
Sebastian Bach
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$52.71
Get Tickets
October 25, 2024
Arkells - The Big Feelings Tour
Ottawa @ Canadian Tire Centre
Get Tickets
Get Tickets
October 28, 2024
Evanescence / Halestorm / The Warning
Ottawa @ Canadian Tire Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
Starting at $75
Get Tickets
The Hu
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$266.76
19+
Get Tickets
November 1, 2024
Tenille Townes
Ottawa @ Algonquin College Commons Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$64.25-$145.80
Get Tickets
November 6, 2024
Houndmouth
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$50.75-$61.05
19+
Get Tickets
November 8, 2024
Soul Asylum: Slowly But Shirley Tour
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$60-$242.40
19+
Get Tickets
Jessia
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$35.75
Get Tickets
November 9, 2024
Valley - Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden Tour
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$40.25
All ages
Get Tickets
Sarah McLachlan
Ottawa @ Canadian Tire Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$181.38-$562
Get Tickets
Skrizzly Adams
Ottawa @ Dominion Tavern
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$25.72
19+
Get Tickets
November 10, 2024
Apes of the State / Rent Strike / Dreaded Rebels
Ottawa @ House of Targ
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$25.45
19+
Get Tickets
November 11, 2024
Moontricks
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$25.72
19+
Get Tickets
November 13, 2024
Bearings
Ottawa @ The Brass Monkey
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$47.59
16+
Get Tickets
November 15, 2024
Better Lovers
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$45.91
All ages
Get Tickets
November 17, 2024
Ocie Elliot
Ottawa @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
SOLD OUT
Get Tickets
November 18, 2024
Carys / Featurette
Ottawa @ Live on Elgin
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$19.54
All ages
Get Tickets
November 22, 2024
Rueben and the Dark / Bullhorn Singers / Housewife
Ottawa @ The 27 Club
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$26.85
19+
Get Tickets
November 23, 2024
Tokyo Police Club - The Final Show
Ottawa @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$48.95+
Get Tickets
Marianas Trench - The Force of Nature Tour
Ottawa @ National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
VIP: $420
Standard admission: $61.65
Get Tickets
Zoobombs + TBWNIAS + The Shook Boys
Ottawa @ House of TARG
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$18.50+
Get Tickets
November 24, 2024
Jim Cuddy - All the World Fades Away Tour
Ottawa @ National Arts Centre
Get Tickets
Get Tickets
Wyatt Flores
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$43.40-$251.28
Get Tickets
November 28, 2024
Forest Blakk
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$35.40
19+
Get Tickets
November 29, 2024
Classified
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$54.87
19+
Get Tickets
November 30, 2024
Snotty Nose Rez Kids: Red Future Tour
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
#34.40-$88.39
19+
Get Tickets
December 1, 2024
Dwayne Gretzky
Ottawa @ Bronson Centre Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$50.59
19+
Get Tickets
January 24, 2025
Sum 41
Ottawa @ Canadian Tire Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$80.30-$460
Get Tickets
May 17, 2025
Dean Lewis: The Epilogue World Tour
Ottawa @ National Arts Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$61.65-$290
Get Tickets