Upcoming Concerts in Victoria
September 12, 2024
Virginia To Vegas
Victoria @ Wicket Hall
$29.25
19+
September 13, 2024
Rifflandia: Sept 13-15, 2024
Victoria @ Royal Athletic Park
$125-$339
September 19, 2024
Allah Las / Maston
Victoria @ Wicket Hall
$39.48
19+
September 22, 2024
Goldie Boutilier
Victoria @ Capital Ballroom (formerly Sugar Nightclub)
$25
19+
September 24, 2024
Fucked Up / Chastity
Victoria @ Capital Ballroom (formerly Sugar Nightclub)
$25
19+
Mass of the Fermenting Dregs
Victoria @ Wicket Hall
$33.83
19+
September 29, 2024
Bob the Drag Queen: This is Wild World Tour
Victoria @ McPherson Playhouse
$46+
October 5, 2024
Russell Howard
Victoria @ McPherson Playhouse
$57.75+
October 9, 2024
Boy Golden: C'mon and Search for Eden Tour
Victoria @ Wicket Hall
$34.34
19+
Sebastian Bach
Victoria @ Capital Ballroom (formerly Sugar Nightclub)
$64.49-$392.07
October 15, 2024
Nick Carter: Who I Am Tour
Victoria @ McPherson Playhouse
$75-$328
October 24, 2024
JJ Wilde - All My Vices Tour
Victoria @ Capital Ballroom (formerly Sugar Nightclub)
GA: $29.50
Cocktail & Acoustic Cover Experience: $94.50
19+
November 2, 2024
Priyanka
Victoria @ Capital Ballroom (formerly Sugar Nightclub)
$22.50-$52.50
19+
November 5, 2024
Gogol Bordello
Victoria @ Royal Theatre
$52.75
All ages
November 8, 2024
Reuben and the Dark / Bullhorn Singers: No Music on a Dead Planet
Victoria @ Lucky Bar
$32.31
19+
November 9, 2024
Steph Tolev: The Canadian Filth Queen Tour
Victoria @ McPherson Playhouse
$47+
November 14, 2024
Jim Cuddy - All the World Fades Away Tour
Victoria @ McPherson Playhouse
Starting at $69.25
November 17, 2024
Arkells - The Big Feelings Tour
Victoria @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre
November 18, 2024
Death from Above 1979 - You're a Woman, I'm a Machine 20th Anniversary Tour
Victoria @ Capital Ballroom (formerly Sugar Nightclub)
$49.50
19+
November 19, 2024
Randy Feltface
Victoria @ Wicket Hall
$63.17
19+
November 21, 2024
Sarah McLachlan
Victoria @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
$51-$126
January 10, 2025
Sum 41
Victoria @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
$357.18+
February 18, 2025
Mother Mother / Cavetown
Victoria @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
$90+
