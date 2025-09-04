Neil Young has taken another shot against Donald Trump in the form of a protest song that he and the chrome hearts debuted earlier this week.

UPDATE (9/4, 9:15 a.m. ET): Young has now officially released a recording of "Big Crime" across all major streaming platforms. Check it out below.







During his concert on Wednesday (August 27) in Chicago, Young and his band performed the new anthem "Big Crime," which takes direct aim at the Trump administration's takeover of Washington, D.C.'s law enforcement and Union Station. "Got to get the fascists out / Got to clean the White House out / Don't want soldiers on our streets / There's big crime in D.C. at the White House," Young sang.

The Chicago setlist also featured other protest songs, including a three-song run of "Be the Rain," "Southern Man" and "Ohio." Young and his band preceded "Big Crime" with a performance of "Sun Green."

Among the many vocal critics of Trump, the Canadian-born musician previously expressed concern over being barred from returning to the US on this current tour over his negative comments about Trump, and sued Trump over his usage of "Rockin' in the Free World" at rallies in 2020. Young became a US citizen in 2020, and his wife Daryl Hannah claimed that the Trump administration repeatedly harassed the musician during the process of obtaining his dual citizenship.

Young uploaded the complete audio from a "Big Crime" soundcheck, as well as the song's lyrics, to his Neil Young Archives. Neil Young and the chrome hearts will perform two shows in Vancouver this September.

Watch fan footage of the performance and listen to the audio below.