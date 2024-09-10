Upcoming Concerts in London
September 10, 2024
Veeze: The Worst Tour Ever
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$47.40-$252.90
Get Tickets
September 12, 2024
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Better Off Alone Tour
London @ Budweiser Gardens
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$58.40-$657
Get Tickets
September 14, 2024
Marcus King - Mood Swings The World Tour
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$50.90
Get Tickets
September 15, 2024
Cyclops - The Crybaby Tour
London @ Rum Runners
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$26.23
19+
Get Tickets
Movements / Turnover / Queen of Jeans
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$49.94
All ages
Get Tickets
September 17, 2024
Ignite / Death by Stereo
London @ Rum Runners
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$35.01
19+
Get Tickets
September 18, 2024
Melanie C
London @ London Concert Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$62.35-$79.55
19+
Get Tickets
September 19, 2024
Big Sugar - 500 Pounds Tour
London @ London Concert Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$44.64
19+
Get Tickets
September 25, 2024
Joey Valence & Brae - The NO HANDS Tour
London @ Rum Runners
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$40.35
Get Tickets
Russell Howard
London @ Centennial Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$57.89
Get Tickets
September 27, 2024
Benighted / Cognitive
London @ Rum Runners
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$24.69
All ages
Get Tickets
September 28, 2024
Sam Hunt - Locked Up Tour
London @ Budweiser Gardens
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
Starting at $52.25
Get Tickets
October 2, 2024
Jordan Davis: Damn Good Time World Tour
London @ Budweiser Gardens
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$91.55+
Get Tickets
October 4, 2024
Maren Morris
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$68.50-$248
Get Tickets
October 5, 2024
Death from Above 1979 - You're a Woman, I'm a Machine 20th Anniversary Tour
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$50
Get Tickets
October 6, 2024
Andy Shauf - Fall 2024 Solo Tour
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
GA: $45.35
Get Tickets
October 9, 2024
The Doobie Brothers
London @ Budweiser Gardens
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$112.25-$694
Get Tickets
October 11, 2024
Nervosa - The Great American Jailbreak Tour
London @ Rum Runners
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$35.01
All ages
Get Tickets
October 17, 2024
Jessi Cruickshank - Now That's What I Call Live Tour
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$59.75+
Get Tickets
October 20, 2024
Paula Abdul: Straight Up! To Canada Tour
London @ Budweiser Gardens
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$79.90-$654
Get Tickets
October 24, 2024
Lainey Wilson - Country's Cool Again Tour
London @ Budweiser Gardens
Get Tickets
Get Tickets
October 25, 2024
Protest The Hero - 10th Anniversary Of Volition
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$88
All ages
Get Tickets
October 26, 2024
Arkells - The Big Feelings Tour
London @ Budweiser Gardens
Get Tickets
Get Tickets
October 29, 2024
Evanescence / Halestorm / The Warning
London @ Budweiser Gardens
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
Starting at $75
Get Tickets
October 30, 2024
Tenille Townes
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$57.20-$134.45
Get Tickets
November 2, 2024
Valley - Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden Tour
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$40.16
All ages
Get Tickets
November 4, 2024
A Day To Remember
London @ Budweiser Gardens
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$79+
Get Tickets
November 7, 2024
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$45.35+
Get Tickets
November 10, 2024
Sarah McLachlan
London @ Budweiser Gardens
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$65.65-$577
Get Tickets
November 14, 2024
Priyanka
London @ Rum Runners
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$29.86
19+
Get Tickets
November 21, 2024
Wyatt Flores
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$41.65-$239
Get Tickets
November 22, 2024
JJ Wilde - All My Vices Tour
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
GA Standing: $37.60
Balcony: $68.50
VIP: $107
Get Tickets
November 23, 2024
Chase Mattew - Fall 2024 Tour
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$45.35
Get Tickets
November 24, 2024
Tokyo Police Club
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$53.18
Get Tickets
November 26, 2024
Classified
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$39.70-$70.60
Get Tickets
November 27, 2024
Marianas Trench - The Force of Nature Tour
London @ Centennial Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
Starting at $65.58
All ages
Get Tickets
November 29, 2024
Snotty Nose Rez Kids: Red Future Tour
London @ Rum Runners
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$35.01
All ages
Get Tickets
December 1, 2024
Jim Cuddy - All the World Fades Away Tour
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Get Tickets
December 7, 2024
Connor Smith
LONDON @ London Music Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$40.20-$65.95
Get Tickets
December 15, 2024
The Irish Tenors: A Family Christmas
London @ Centennial Hall
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$65.06
All ages
Get Tickets
February 27, 2025
Mother Mother / Cavetown
London @ Budweiser Gardens
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$82.60+
Get Tickets