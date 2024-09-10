Upcoming Concerts in Winnipeg
September 10, 2024
Marcus King - Mood Swings The World Tour
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$31.75
Get Tickets
September 12, 2024
The Cult
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$86.75+
Get Tickets
Veeze: The Worst Tour Ever
Winnipeg @ Exchange Event Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$42-$242
18+
Get Tickets
September 14, 2024
John 5 / Turning Jane
Winnipeg @ The Park Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$40.81
All ages
Get Tickets
Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour
Winnipeg @ Canada Life Centre (Bell MTS Place)
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
Starting at $54
Get Tickets
September 16, 2024
Andy Shauf: Presented by Winnipeg Folk Festival
Winnipeg @ The Park Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
Standing GA: $43.45
Seated GA: $48.45
Get Tickets
September 17, 2024
Fucked Up / Chastity
Winnipeg @ The Park Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$35.71
All ages
Get Tickets
September 19, 2024
Explosions in the Sky - The End Tour
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$48
Get Tickets
Deicide
Winnipeg @ The Park Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$47.01
All ages
Get Tickets
September 20, 2024
Jessi Cruickshank - Now That's What I Call Live Tour
Winnipeg @ The Park Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$56.52
All ages
Get Tickets
Virginia To Vegas
Winnipeg @ West End Cultural Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$30.25
18+
Get Tickets
September 22, 2024
KEN mode
Winnipeg @ The Handsome Daughter
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$23.54
Get Tickets
September 23, 2024
Movements / Turnover / Queen of Jeans
Winnipeg @ The Park Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$51.81
All ages
Get Tickets
September 24, 2024
Sam Hunt - Locked Up Tour
Winnipeg @ Canada Life Centre (Bell MTS Place)
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
Starting at $53
Get Tickets
Testament / Kreator / Possessed
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$42.75
Get Tickets
Bruce McCulloch - Tales of Bravery and Stupidity
Winnipeg @ The Park Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$44.14-$87.34
18+
Get Tickets
September 26, 2024
Social Distortion
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$40+
Get Tickets
September 28, 2024
Russell Howard
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$58+
Get Tickets
October 3, 2024
Ocie Elliot
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$45.75+
Get Tickets
October 9, 2024
Nick Carter: Who I Am Tour
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$78+
Get Tickets
Terra Lightfoot
Winnipeg @ West End Cultural Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$31.50+
Get Tickets
October 11, 2024
Paula Abdul: Straight Up! To Canada Tour
Winnipeg @ Canada Life Centre (Bell MTS Place)
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$64.75-$629
Get Tickets
October 14, 2024
NEEDTOBREATHE: The Cave World Tour
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$48.75+
Get Tickets
October 16, 2024
Carnifex - Necromanteum Part II
Winnipeg @ The Park Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$35
All ages
Get Tickets
October 18, 2024
Sebastian Bach
Winnipeg @ Exchange Event Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$45-$353
18+
Get Tickets
October 19, 2024
The Watchmen
Winnipeg @ Club Regent Event Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$51.40
All ages
Get Tickets
October 20, 2024
Boy Golden, presented by Winnipeg Folk Fest
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$45.75
Get Tickets
October 22, 2024
Evanescence / Halestorm / The Warning
Winnipeg @ Canada Life Centre (Bell MTS Place)
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
Starting at $63
Get Tickets
October 25, 2024
Priyanka
Winnipeg @ The West End Cultural Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$25-$60
Get Tickets
October 26, 2024
Jim Cuddy - All the World Fades Away Tour
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
Get Tickets
Get Tickets
October 30, 2024
Valley - Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden Tour
Winnipeg @ The Park Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$41.33
All ages
Get Tickets
November 10, 2024
Death from Above 1979 - You're a Woman, I'm a Machine 20th Anniversary Tour
Winnipeg @ The Park Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$58.02
All ages
Get Tickets
November 13, 2024
Sarah McLachlan
Winnipeg @ Canada Life Centre (Bell MTS Place)
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$101.25-$542
Get Tickets
November 14, 2024
Tenille Townes
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$42-$60.50
Get Tickets
November 16, 2024
Reuben and the Dark / Bullhorn Singers: No Music on a Dead Planet
WInnipeg @ Sidestage
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$25.41
18+
Get Tickets
November 17, 2024
Snotty Nose Rez Kids: Red Future Tour
Winnipeg @ Exchange Event Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$40.79
18+
Get Tickets
November 21, 2024
Ramblers Choir
Winnipeg @ The Park Theatre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$35.71
All ages
Get Tickets
November 22, 2024
Moontricks
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$52.75
Get Tickets
November 27, 2024
Exodus / Havok / Candy / Dead Heat
Winnipeg @ Exchange Event Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$58.30
18+
Get Tickets
November 29, 2024
Laura Ramoso: Sit Up Straight Tour
Winnipeg @ Club Regent Event Centre
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$45.74+
Get Tickets
December 5, 2024
Marianas Trench - The Force of Nature Tour
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
VIP: $358+
Standard ticket: $118.83+
Get Tickets
December 14, 2024
A Drag Queen Christmas
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$62.50+
Get Tickets
January 20, 2025
Sum 41
Winnipeg @ Canada Life Centre (Bell MTS Place)
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$80.75-$506
Get Tickets
February 20, 2025
Apocalyptica: Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$62+
Get Tickets
February 25, 2025
Mother Mother / Cavetown
Winnipeg @ Canada Life Centre (Bell MTS Place)
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$65.25+
Get Tickets
May 13, 2025
Dean Lewis: The Epilogue World Tour
Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg
Get Tickets
Ticket Price and Age Restrictions
$48.50-$322
Get Tickets