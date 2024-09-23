The Toronto International Film Festival has been a fixture on the calendars of movie fans around the world, and while we love booking it from the Lightbox to Scotiabank Theatre and celeb-spotting in front of the Princess of Wales Theatre, Canada's film festival industry thrives beyond King Street.

From coast to coast, cinephiles come together to watch films, debate them endlessly and engage in meaningful discussions with filmmakers. Taking advantage of each city's distinct nature, the Great White North is home to a diverse array of film festivals that may not match TIFF's size but can certainly rival the passion and excitement.

To celebrate our country's love of movies, we've chosen 15 smaller festivals that warrant your attention and attendance this year and beyond.

Atlantic International Film Festival (Halifax, NS)

September 11–18, 2024

The East coast's response to TIFF, the Atlantic International Film Festival (AIFF) screens the biggest titles of the year as well as indie gems. Including industry talks, case studies, comedic script read-throughs, concerts and panels, AIFF has grown into a noteworthy film festival in the country and an important part of Canada's film landscape.

Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival (Sudbury, ON)

September 14–22, 2024

Overlapping a few days with TIFF, the Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival provides an alternative, less intense environment to catch some of the year's biggest movies in Ontario. Filmmakers looking to expand the reach of their movies should keep Cinéfest at top of mind, as the festival hosts a sizeable amount of programmers from other film festivals (including some on this list!) looking to add to their catalogues.

African Movie Festival in Manitoba (Winnipeg, MB)

September 20–22, 2024

Screening films from Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Mali and other African countries in English and French, the African Movie Festival in Manitoba (AM-FM) showcases the best in African cinema. The weekend includes screenings and lively discussions with filmmakers, as well as cultural activities such as dances and food. The festival brings together communities through film while providing a platform for Afro-Canadian dialogue.

Vancouver International Film Festival (Vancouver, BC)

September 26–October 6, 2024

Hot off the heels of TIFF, the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) brings the buzziest titles of the year to the West Coast, in addition to highlighting Canadian and Indigenous filmmakers in their programming. VIFF also spotlights its homegrown talent with a section focusing on BC filmmakers — fitting, given the city and province's prominence in Canada's film industry.

County Adaptation Film Festival (Prince Edward, ON)

September 27–29, 2024

A brand new festival is hitting the Sandbanks! Screening films solely adapted from literary works, the County Adaptation Film Festival (CAFF) brings together authors and filmmakers across three days in a picturesque setting. In its inaugural year, CAFF weaves the Pathways to ReconciliACTION event series throughout the festival — a mixture of art exhibits and a VR experience deepening the conversation between Canada and its Indigenous communities.

St. John's International Women's Film Festival (St. John's, NL)

October 22–26, 2024

Celebrating films written or directed by women and gender-diverse filmmakers, the St. John's International Women's Film Festival (SJIWFF) develops connections and opportunities through an industry forum, screenings, project consultations and networking events. One of the largest film festivals of its kind, SJIWFF has been a staple in Canada's film scene in its efforts to create a more equitable landscape.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival (Banff, AB)

October 26–November 3, 2024

Every autumn, the Banff Centre hosts a nine-day film festival (in concurrence with the Centre's literary festival) celebrating mountain culture, environmental issues, adventure and sports in narrative and documentary films. Where better to watch and discuss films than in one of the most beautiful places in the world?

Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival (Saskatoon, SK)

November 15–23, 2024

Formerly known as the Dark Bridges Film Festival, the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival brings the best of genre cinema to the prairies. In addition to the typical festival offerings, every year the programmers at Fantastic Fest choose a particular aspect of genre cinema to honour. Previous editions have included retrospectives on body horror and the careers of Joe Dante and Belinda Balaski.

Giant Incandescent Resonating Animation Festival (Calgary, AB)

November 17–20, 2024

Presented by the Quickdraw Animation Society, the Giant Incandescent Resonating Animation Festival (GIRAF) showcases the best independent animation shorts and features from Canada and around the world. GIRAF aims to find the most inventive and unexpected animated films, distributing the usual awards (Top Canadian Feature, Top International Short, etc.) as well as honouring films in fun categories like Best Disembodiment.

SPARK Animation (Vancouver, BC)

October 31–November 3, 2024

The largest animation festival in Western Canada, SPARK uplifts the artistry of animation, supporting the form and its creators. Screening the best animated feature and short films from Canada, Hollywood and around the world, SPARK also offers networking opportunities, industry presentations, and an artist alley.

Whistler Film Festival (Whistler, BC)

December 4–8, 2024

After hitting the slopes, snowboarders and skiers can unwind with intimate screenings in one of Canada's most renowned landmarks. The Whistler Film Festival (WFF) boasts the WFF Content Summit, which includes keynote speakers, panels and workshops for industry professionals and filmmakers. A beautiful setting for a film festival, WFF is the perfect après ski option.

Available Light Film Festival (Whitehorse, YT)

February 8–18, 2025

A 10-day festival that includes live music and industry chats in addition to movie screenings, the Available Light Film Festival (ALFF) celebrates Canadian and international cinema with a particular focus on movies made in the Arctic regions. It's safe to say that, between the films and the setting, ALFF presents a truly unique Canadian filmgoing experience.

Kingston Canadian Film Festival (Kingston, ON)

February 26–March 2, 2025

Taking over Princess Street, the Kingston Canadian Film Festival (KCFF) is five packed days of movies, workshops, music, comedy and parties. Kingston is home to a bumping (and often overlooked) culinary scene, and KCFF becomes the perfect excuse to enjoy the tasty delights of Morrisons, Woodenheads, Copper Penny and Pan Chancho in between events.

REGARD (Saguenay, QC)

March 19–23, 2025

Away from the city lights of Montreal and Quebec City, REGARD is a short film festival hosted annually along the Saguenay River. Considered to be a launching pad for shorts entering North America, REGARD provides a getaway from the frigid weather with an inviting and warm environment to consider challenging themes and artistic showcases.

Calgary Underground Film Festival (Calgary, AB)

April 17–27, 2025

One of the country's best genre festivals, the Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) showcases the most exciting indie cinema from around the world. Alongside their stellar lineup, CUFF offers some really fun events for attendees, including the Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party, which screens retro cartoons and all the sugary cereal goodness of your childhood.

CUFF also presents CUFF.Docs Documentary Film Festival, bringing a selection of non-fiction shorts and features to the Stampede City. This year, CUFF.Docs will be held from November 20–24.