On the heels of making medley magic with "Polkamania!" — and probably due to those Spotify payouts not getting any better — "Weird Al" Yankovic has mapped out a massive North American tour for 2025.
Kicking off next June, Al's Bigger & Weirder 2025 tour will feature a set of the artist's iconic hits in addition to some never-performed-live-before fan favourites, all heard as part of his full-production multimedia comedy rock show.
Support on the trek comes from Puddles Pity Party, while Al's longtime band will be joined by four additional players, making for a "super-sized concert experience," per a release.
"This is kind of a 'best of both worlds' tour," Yankovic shared in a statement. "We'll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans — but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!"
At present, the tour only features one Canadian date, bringing Al to Toronto's Budweiser Stage on July 9.
Find the complete Bigger & Weirder 2025 tour itinerary below.
Tickets for all dates (save for June 29 at Ravinia Festival) go on sale September 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with further presale and VIP ticket information available via Yankovic's official website.
Revisit Exclaim!'s recent interview with "Weird Al" Yankovic. Last month, the artist teamed with the Linda Lindas for new song "Yo Me Estreso."
"Weird Al" Yankovic 2025 Tour Dates:
06/13 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
06/14 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
06/18 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
06/20 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
06/21 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
06/23 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
06/24 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/26 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
06/27 Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
06/28 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater
06/29 Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival
07/01 Traverse City, MI - National Cherry Festival
07/02 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/03 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater
07/05 Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater
07/06 Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
07/09 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
07/11 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/12 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
07/13 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/15 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
07/17 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage
07/18 Mashantucket, CT - The Premier Theatre
07/19 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion
07/20 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
07/24 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
07/25 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion
07/26 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/27 Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
07/29 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
07/31 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
08/01 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/02 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
08/03 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
08/05 Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
08/07 Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center
08/08 Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
08/09 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08/10 Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/12 Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
08/13 Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
08/14 Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
08/15 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
08/17 Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair
08/20 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater
08/22 Mountain View, CA (San Francisco) Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/23 Modesto, CA The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
08/24 Stateline, NV (Reno/Tahoe) Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
08/26 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn
08/27 Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center
08/29 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
08/30 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
08/31 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
09/02 Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
09/04 Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater
09/05 Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center
09/06 Concho, OK - Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino
09/07 Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
09/09 Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
09/12 Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
09/13 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
09/14 Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
09/16 Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
09/17 Kalamazoo, MI - Miller Auditorium
09/20 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater