Upcoming Concerts in Calgary
September 7, 2024
Marcus King - Mood Swings The World Tour
Calgary @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
$31.25+
September 13, 2024
TLC
Calgary @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
$102.59+
September 14, 2024
Jessi Cruickshank - Now That's What I Call Live Tour
Calgary @ Bella Concert Hall
$58
The Cult
Calgary @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
$87.59
Atsuko Okatsuka: Full Grown Tour
Calgary @ Bella Concert Hall
$51.75-$65.75
18+
Virginia To Vegas
Calgary @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
$35.86
18+
Veeze: The Worst Tour Ever
Calgary @ MacEwan Ballroom
$35+
September 17, 2024
Tokyo Police Club - The Final Shows
Calgary @ The Palace Theatre (formerly Flames Central)
$54.46
18+
September 20, 2024
Sam Hunt - Locked Up Tour
Calgary @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Starting at $50.75
Fucked Up / Chastity
Calgary @ Modern Love
$35.90
18+
Goldie Boutilier
Calgary @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
$33.39
18+
September 21, 2024
Andy Shauf - Fall 2024 Solo Tour
Calgary @ Bella Concert Hall
$53.75
Explosions in the Sky - The End Tour
Calgary @ The Palace Theatre (formerly Flames Central)
$47.73
18+
September 23, 2024
Social Distortion
Calgary @ MacEwan Hall
$55+
September 26, 2024
Movements / Turnover / Queen of Jeans
Calgary @ The Palace Theatre (formerly Flames Central)
$50.81
18+
September 28, 2024
Childish Gambino - The New World Tour
Calgary @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Starting at $107
Bruce McCulloch - Tales of Bravery and Stupidity
Calgary @ Bella Concert Hall
$35-$160
September 29, 2024
Russell Howard
Calgary @ MacEwan Hall
$57.52+
September 30, 2024
Bob the Drag Queen: This is Wild World Tour
Calgary @ MacEwan Hall
$36+
18+
October 4, 2024
Mastané / Raaginder / Asad Khan
Calgary @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
$32.03
October 5, 2024
Laura Ramoso: Sit Up Straight Tour
Calgary @ Bella Concert Hall
SOLD OUT
October 6, 2024
Laura Ramoso: Sit Up Straight Tour
Calgary @ Bella Concert Hall
$142.20
October 7, 2024
Paula Abdul: Straight Up! To Canada Tour
Calgary @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
$102.59-$642
October 11, 2024
Switchfoot: The Beautiful Letdown World Tour
Calgary @ The Palace Theatre (formerly Flames Central)
$63.18-$197.58
18+
October 12, 2024
Carnifex - Necromanteum Part II
Calgary @ MacEwan Ballroom
$34.50
Boy Golden: C'mon and Search for Eden Tour
Calgary @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
$36.36
18+
Nick Carter: Who I Am Tour
Calgary @ The Palace Theatre (formerly Flames Central)
$73.73
18+
NEEDTOBREATHE: The Cave World Tour
Calgary @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
$60.70+
Sebastian Bach
Calgary @ The Back Alley
$52.71
October 15, 2024
Bowling For Soup: A Hangover You Don't Deserve 20th Anniversary Tour
Calgary @ The Palace Theatre (formerly Flames Central)
$54.90
18+
October 17, 2024
Jordan Davis: Damn Good Time World Tour
Calgary @ Scotiabank Saddledome
$65.76+
October 18, 2024
Terra Lightfoot
Calgary @ Festival Hall
$27.03
The Once
Calgary @ Southwood United Church
$27.96-$33.28
Evanescence / Halestorm / The Warning
Calgary @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Starting at $58
October 19, 2024
The Once
Calgary @ Bow Valley Music Club
TBD
Forest Blakk
Calgary @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
$31.03
18+
October 23, 2024
Gary Gulman - Misfit Stand Up Tour
Calgary @ Bella Concert Hall
$49.76
October 24, 2024
Neck Deep
Calgary @ MacEwan Hall
$51.13
All ages
October 26, 2024
Spin Doctors / Smash Mouth
Calgary @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
$82.59
All ages
October 28, 2024
Jessia
Calgary @ Commonwealth Bar
$26.75
October 30, 2024
Jim Cuddy - All the World Fades Away Tour
Calgary @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
https://tour.jimcuddy.com/
October 31, 2024
JJ Wilde - All My Vices Tour
Calgary @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
GA: $36.67
VIP: $104.12
18+
November 2, 2024
Norma Jean / TEETH
Calgary @ Dickens
$37.75
18+
Arkells - The Big Feelings Tour
Calgary @ Scotiabank Saddledome
November 14, 2024
Death from Above 1979 - You're a Woman, I'm a Machine 20th Anniversary Tour
Calgary @ The Palace Theatre (formerly Flames Central)
$62.33
18+
November 15, 2024
Sarah McLachlan
Calgary @ Scotiabank Saddledome
$65.25-$529
Snotty Nose Rez Kids: Red Future Tour
Calgary @ Commonwealth Bar
$46
November 16, 2024
Tenille Townes
Calgary @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
$52.75+
November 23, 2024
King Diamond
Calgary @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
$86.24-$554
November 24, 2024
Moontricks
Calgary @ The Palace Theatre (formerly Flames Central)
$36.42
18+
Kamran & Hooman: The Evolution Tour
Calgary @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
$187.20+
November 29, 2024
Exodus / Havok / Candy / Dead Heat
Calgary @ The Palace Theatre (formerly Flames Central)
$55.93
18+
December 11, 2024
Marianas Trench - The Force of Nature Tour
Calgary @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
VIP: $403
Standard admission: $58.65+
January 16, 2025
Sum 41
Calgary @ Scotiabank Saddledome
$54.5-$488
February 21, 2025
Mother Mother / Cavetown
Calgary @ Scotiabank Saddledome
$64.25+
February 23, 2025
Apocalyptica: Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour
Calgary @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
$237.75
May 13, 2025
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Calgary @ The Palace Theatre (formerly Flames Central)
$56.47
18+
