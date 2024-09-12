Upcoming Concerts in Edmonton
September 12, 2024
Switchfoot: The Beautiful Letdown World Tour
Edmonton @ Midway
$68.69-$203.43
18+
September 14, 2024
2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD
Edmonton @ Rogers Place
$62.74+
September 15, 2024
Jessi Cruickshank - Now That's What I Call Live Tour
Edmonton @ Myer Horowitz Theatre
$42.50-$75
All ages
The Cult
Edmonton @ River Cree Resort & Casino
$94.85
Virginia To Vegas
Edmonton @ The Starlite Room
$34.61
18+
Veeze: The Worst Tour Ever
Edmonton @ Union Hall - Edmonton
$256.81
18+
September 16, 2024
Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour
Edmonton @ Rogers Place
Starting at $50
September 17, 2024
John 5 / Turning Jane
Edmonton @ The Starlite Room
$49.83
All ages
September 18, 2024
Tokyo Police Club - The Final Shows
Edmonton @ Midway
$60.72
18+
September 19, 2024
Goldie Boutilier
Edmonton @ 99ten
$25
18+
September 20, 2024
Fucked Up / Chastity
Edmonton @ The Buckingham
$35.90
18+
Explosions in the Sky - The End Tour
Edmonton @ Midway
$58.16
18+
September 21, 2024
Sam Hunt - Locked Up Tour
Edmonton @ Rogers Place
Starting at $49.40
Deicide
Edmonton @ The Starlite Room
$49.84
All ages
Social Distortion
Edmonton @ Midway
$55+
September 22, 2024
Social Distortion
Edmonton @ Midway
$55+
Social Distortion
Edmonton @ Midway Music Hall
$69.61
18+
September 26, 2024
Movements / Turnover / Queen of Jeans
Edmonton @ Union Hall - Edmonton
$53.15
18+
September 30, 2024
Childish Gambino - The New World Tour
Edmonton @ Rogers Place
Starting at $76
October 2, 2024
Bob the Drag Queen: This is Wild World Tour
Edmonton @ Myer Horowitz Theatre
$45.44+
18+
October 3, 2024
Mastané / Raaginder / Asad Khan
Edmonton @ Double Dragon
$31.03
18+
Russell Howard
Edmonton @ Myer Horowitz Theatre
$54.62+
October 4, 2024
Laura Ramoso: Sit Up Straight Tour
Edmonton @ Myer Horowitz Theatre
SOLD OUT
Paula Abdul: Straight Up! To Canada Tour
Edmonton @ Edmonton Expo Centre
$67.80-$605
October 11, 2024
NEEDTOBREATHE: The Cave World Tour
Edmonton @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
$61.25+
October 13, 2024
Carnifex - Necromanteum Part II
Edmonton @ The Starlite Room
$44.40
18+
Sebastian Bach
Edmonton @ Union Hall
$58.81-$358.52
18+
October 16, 2024
Bowling For Soup: A Hangover You Don't Deserve 20th Anniversary Tour
Edmonton @ Union Hall - Edmonton
$57.27
18+
October 18, 2024
Jordan Davis: Damn Good Time World Tour
Edmonton @ Rogers Place
$90.05+
October 19, 2024
The Wanted
Edmonton @ River Cree Resort & Casino
$63.35+
18+
Misery Signals - Farewell Tour
Edmonton @ Union Hall
$38.48
All ages
October 20, 2024
Evanescence / Halestorm / The Warning
Edmonton @ Rogers Place
Starting at $65
October 21, 2024
Forest Blakk
Edmonton @ The Starlite Room
$34.61
18+
October 25, 2024
Neck Deep
Edmonton @ Union Hall - Edmonton
$52.12
All ages
October 26, 2024
Valley - Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden Tour
Edmonton @ Midway Music Hall
$47
18+
October 28, 2024
Priyanka
Edmonton @ Double Dragon
$29.77
18+
October 29, 2024
Jessia
Edmonton @ The Starlite Room
$27.94
All ages
October 30, 2024
JJ Wilde - All My Vices Tour
Edmonton @ The Starlite Room
GA: $36.95
VIP: $106.95
18+
November 1, 2024
Arkells - The Big Feelings Tour
Edmonton @ Rogers Place
November 4, 2024
Norma Jean / TEETH
Edmonton @ The Starlite Room
$37.75
All ages
November 8, 2024
Jim Cuddy - All the World Fades Away Tour
Edmonton @ Winspear Centre
November 11, 2024
Steph Tolev: The Canadian Filth Queen Tour
Edmonton @ Myer Horowitz Theatre
$47+
November 13, 2024
Death from Above 1979 - You're a Woman, I'm a Machine 20th Anniversary Tour
Edmonton @ Midway Music Hall
$66.25
18+
November 15, 2024
Snotty Nose Rez Kids: Red Future Tour
Edmonton @ The Starlite Room
$46.69-$83.75
18+
Classified
Edmonton @ Midway Music Hall
$47
November 16, 2024
keshi: REQUIEM TOUR
Edmonton @ Rogers Place
$122.85-$522
November 17, 2024
Sarah McLachlan
Edmonton @ Rogers Place
$105.85-#529
Tenille Townes
Edmonton @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
$52.75+
November 21, 2024
King Diamond
Edmonton @ Edmonton Convention Centre
$87.65-$555
November 23, 2024
Moontricks
Edmonton @ Midway Music Hall
$40.75
18+
Flux Pavillion / McTwist
Edmonton @ The Starlite Room
$40.75
18+
November 30, 2024
Exodus / Havok / Candy / Dead Heat
Edmonton @ Union Hall - Edmonton
$59.33
18+
December 8, 2024
Marianas Trench - The Force of Nature Tour
Edmonton @ Midway
$90.89-$359.37
All ages
December 18, 2024
A Drag Queen Christmas
Edmonton @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
$65.10+
January 17, 2025
Sum 41
Edmonton @ Rogers Place
$57.60-$488
February 21, 2025
Apocalyptica: Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour
Edmonton @ Midway Music Hall
$219
18+
February 22, 2025
Mother Mother / Cavetown
Edmonton @ Rogers Place
$83.25+
May 14, 2025
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Edmonton @ Midway Music Hall
$60.50
18+
