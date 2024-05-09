Wintersleep, Two Hours Traffic, Dwayne Gretzky Set for Paris, ON's Drinks Fest 2024

For its fifth year, Paris Drinks Fest returns to Lion's Park in Paris, ON, this August 16 and 17. Organizers behind the two-day festival of drinks, food, live music and community have announced the 2024 roster of Canadian talent set to perform.

Despite not having released an album since 2019, Halifax rockers Wintersleep are back on the festival circuit this year — perhaps a harbinger of new music to come? They'll be headlining Paris Drinks Fest alongside Toronto nostalgia party-starters Dwayne Gretzky and Winnipeg troubadour Boy Golden.

Having quietly resumed playing shows in the last couple of years after breaking up in 2013, Charlottetown's Two Hours Traffic are also on the bill, as well as Daniel Romano's Outfit staple Julianna Riolino, and former NPR World Cafe radio host Talia Schlanger.

Weekend passes and single-day session tickets are on sale now here. Visit the Paris Drinks website for further details.