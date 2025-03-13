The 2025 festival season is coming together — and this includes Miramichi, NB's New Maritime Music Festival, which will be presenting two days of music on July 4 and 5.

The lineup is led by July Talk, Joel Plaskett Emergency, the Trews and Wintersleep. Rounding out the undercard are Goldie Boutilier, Jesse Roper, the Motorleague, Grand Theft Bus and Kill Chicago.

The festival takes place at the New Maritime Beer Company building.

Passes for the New Maritime Music Festival are on sale now. Find details over at the event's website.