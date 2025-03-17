The recently reunited Charlottetown crew Two Hours Traffic are releasing their first new material in 12 years — an EP entitled I Never See You Anymore, out May 23 — and to mark the occasion, they've announced a brief slate of Ontario tour dates.

Kicking things off on May 28 at the Rivoli in Toronto, the pop rock band will traverse the central part of the country after their new collection hits the streets (and the streamers), with subsequent gigs at Mills Hardware in Hamilton (May 29), Rum Runners in London (May 30) and Guelph's Sonic Hall (May 31).

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full schedule below, and more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Two Hours Traffic 2025 Tour Dates:

05/28 Toronto, ON - The Rivoli

05/29 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

05/30 London, ON - Rum Runners

05/31 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall