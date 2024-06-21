Wild Rivers Detail New Album 'Never Better'

Toronto-based indie folk trio Wild Rivers have announced their third full-length studio album, led by new single "Backfire."

Never Better arrives July 26 through Nettwerk Music. It follows Wild Rivers' 2022 LP, Sidelines, and includes the previously released singles "Anyways, I Love You," "Cave" and "Everywhere I Go."

"We approached this record with the mindset, 'This is who we are,'" the band explained in a statement. "We aren't pretending to be something we're not, or trying to sound like anyone else. We wanted it to feel easy. We wanted the stories to be real. We wanted to show our true selves as best we could. We're proud of who we've become as people and as a team. We truly feel like we're having the most fun with music that we've ever had, and in the most exciting stage of our lives. We're never better."

They added of the wistful new single, "'Backfire' is about waiting for the right moment to act on a feeling towards someone, until the window of opportunity inevitably passes. You hold back because you fear that speaking your truth will compromise the relationship, and the risk feels too overwhelming. It's a song about wishing you could have been bolder in those moments."

Watch the Hannah Gray Hall-directed video for "Backfire" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist. Wild Rivers are touring North America this fall, with Canadian shows scheduled in Vancouver and Toronto.



Never Better:

1. Never Better

2. Cave

3. Everywhere I Go

4. Dance

5. Backfire

6. Hardly Ever

7. Anyways, I Love You

8. Morongo Valley (Interlude)