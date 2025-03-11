Singer-songwriter Clairo has announced that she is out of remission from rheumatoid arthritis for the first time in five years.

"Rheumatoid arthritis is your body attacking itself… I'm pretty much in constant pain," the artist shared in a TikTok video posted today, filmed while lying in a hotel bed from which she says she can't get up.

"It fucks up my life expectancy and it's this thing that only gets worse with time," she continued, noting that this is the most "blunt" she's been in discussing her disease publicly.

Currently touring Europe (following her North American stint that featured a Toronto rap battle) behind her latest album Charm, the singer shared that she is able to travel and perform due to continued movement — which she says helps her body "hurt a little bit less."

"I just think it's important to check in on your friends who have autoimmune diseases... It really is painful when people don't understand."