Chat, the world may be cooked, but at least Wet Leg are "so back."

It's been a gruelling three years since the release of the Isle of Wighters' self-titled debut, which went absolutely platinum here at Exclaim!, and made considerable impact on the music industry back in 2022 and beyond. Fans have been waiting patiently for its follow-up, with a handful of other material doled out in the interim, but perhaps that wait will soon be over.

UPDATE (3/25, 4:20 p.m. ET): After playing a bunch of new songs at some secret UK shows under the name Uma Thurman over the weekend, Wet Leg have officially announced the release of their new song "catch these fists," which will be released sometime soon. You can presave the track here.

UPDATE (3/18, 1:34 p.m. ET): Wet Leg are already putting their "so back" money where their mouths are, sharing a snippet of a new song on Instagram. The audio is attached to a self-shot video clip of Rhian Teasdale lip-syncing the monstrously bass-heavy song while strutting down the street like every bit of the rock star she is. Check it out below.

Who's to say what being "so back" means for the Good Time Band, though? There hasn't been much in the way of clues, but their social media has been scrubbed and replaced with a single image featuring a dead-looking guy and a tag for UK-based director Iris Luz. This seems likely to be a new single and music video incoming, but thus far there's been no confirmation of any new material.

Speculate in the comments section of the post below.