The highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott's sword-and-sandals epic Gladiator — a five-time Academy Award winner (including Best Picture) — has finally arrived with Scott back in the director's chair and Paul Mescal in the leading role.

Picking up over 20 years after the events of Gladiator, Scott continues the story of Russell Crowe's Maximus through his son, Lucius. Just as with the first film, Gladiator II is filled with political espionage, familial heartache and extraordinary battles in the Colosseum.

Re-teaming with a frequent collaborator, screenwriter David Scarpa, Ridley envisions the beginning stages of the fall of the Roman Empire. Corruption floods the city and, with a few able to stop it, Gladiator II promises to entertain.

Paramount Pictures' Gladiator II boasts an incredible cast, including some of Hollywood's most exciting new actors and some of its most revered. Ahead of Gladiator II's release in theatres this Friday, November 22, we take a look at some of the new characters to the world as well as returning cast members, the actors who play them, and where you've probably seen them before.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal leads Gladiator II as Lucius "Hanno" Verus, son of Maximus Decimus Meridius, grandson of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, the Prince of Rome. Living in Numidia with his wife, Lucius returns to the city of his birth after being taken prisoner by the Roman army following an invasion. Forced to fight as a gladiator, Lucius comes face-to-face with his past and future.

Where you've seen him before: Since his breakout performance in 2020's Normal People, Mescal has exploded onto the scene starring in critically lauded films such as The Lost Daughter and Aftersun, the latter garnering the Irish actor with his first Academy Award nomination. Last year, Mescal and his fellow compatriot Andrew Scott starred in the stunning All of Us Strangers earning BAFTA nominations for both actors and being named one of Exclaim!'s best films of 2023.

Pedro Pascal

Having trained under Maximus, Pedro Pascal's General Marcus Acacius offers a close connection to the 2000 film. Leading his army to North Africa, where Lucius is captured, Acacius demonstrates formidable strength, and later in the film, he reveals his honour. Acacius adds a nuanced and moral compass to the chaos of a falling Rome.

Where you've seen him before: From King's Landing to a post-apocalyptic America to a galaxy far, far away, where haven't you seen Pedro Pascal in the last 10 years? Across television and film, whether it's Narcos, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent or The Equalizer 2 (where he stars opposite Gladiator II star Denzel Washington), the Chilean actor has established himself as one of Hollywood's (and the internet's) favourite actors.

Denzel Washington

Macrinus, as portrayed by Denzel Washington, works as the puppet master behind the scenes. He takes an early interest in Lucius, championing the prisoner as his fighter, while shifting loyalties and facilitating political manoeuvres. A calm yet commanding presence in the city, Macrinus is one to keep an eye on.

Where you've seen him before: A living legend in the film world, Washington has graced our screens for over 40 years, delivering iconic performances and spouting timeless quotes. Washington's breakthrough performance was in 1989's Glory, and since the '80s, he's built an impressive filmography, including The Manchurian Candidate, Training Day, Flight and Fences. For Fences, Washington served as director and reprised the role of Troy (whom he played on stage and won a Tony Award) earning two Academy Award nominations in the process. He's one of the industry's most celebrated actors, and, having dispelled recent rumours of an impending retirement, we hope Washington won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Connie Nielsen

One of two characters returning from Gladiator, Connie Nielsen's Lucilla remains the heart of the story in Gladiator II. Unaware at first that Macrinus's newest champion is the son she sent away to protect him, Lucilla's discovery of Lucius's presence in Rome sparks a fire within her to see Rome return to its former glory.

Where you've seen her before: Hailing from Elling, Denmark, North American audiences first became acquainted with Connie Nielsen in 1997's The Devil's Advocate, where she played alongside Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino. Over the course of her career, Nielsen has balanced working in Hollywood and Europe, starring in films like Nymphomaniac and, more recently, Nobody and its upcoming sequel. To many, though, Nielsen will be most familiar as Queen Hippolyta in the Wonder Woman and Justice League films.

Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn stars as Emperor Geta, co-ruler of Rome with his brother Caracalla. Although the more level-headed and logical of the two, Emperor Geta's temperament still shocks and disturbs. The fact that he is the voice of reason for this great city should be cause for concern.

Where you've seen him before: Appearing in Game of Thrones, Small Axe and Season 4 of Stranger Things, Quinn has quietly made a name for himself working in some of the biggest and most acclaimed series of the last few years. Additionally, Quinn appeared in a small role alongside Wyatt Russell and John Magaro in 208's Overlord, directed by Julius Avery and produced by J.J. Abrams. Earlier this year, Quinn starred opposite Lupita Nyong'o in the critically lauded A Quiet Place: Day One as a law student who tags along with Nyong'o on her mission.

Fred Hechinger

As co-emperor with his brother Geta, Fred Hechinger's Emperor Caracalla rules the city at the whims of his pleasure. Accompanied by his pet monkey, Caracalla's unhinged behaviour brings a degree of freneticism to the film, demonstrating the corruption that threatens the empire.

Where you've seen him before: This year alone, Hechinger co-stars in Thelma and Nickel Boys, two very different films but both exemplifying Hechinger's rising star. Previously, Hechinger has starred alongside the likes of Christian Bale (The Pale Blue Eye), Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window), Nicolas Cage (Butcher's Crossing) and Tom Hanks (News of the World) — an impressive resume in a relatively young career that also includes a major role in Season 1 of The White Lotus.

Derek Jacobi

Along with Nielsen's Lucilla, Derek Jacobi's Senator Gracchas returns to the Colosseum as the only two characters from the original Gladiator. In the first film, Senator Gracchas was a staunch detractor of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) and swore his loyalties to Lucilla and Maximus — a sentiment he now extends to Lucilla and Lucius in the hopes of ushering in justice within the imperial court.

Where you've seen him before: Known mostly for his theatre work, Derek Jacobi has been one of the UK's great actors on stage, film and television since the 1960s. On this side of the pond, Jacobi is best known for acting roles in Dead Again, Nanny McPhee, Murder on the Orient Express and The King's Speech. He also won an Emmy Award for his memorable guest appearance on Frasier, as a hammed-up thespian whom Frasier and Niles adored as children.

Matt Lucas

British comedian Matt Lucas rounds out the ensemble as the master of ceremonies, the mouthpiece to the games, welcoming the crowd and introducing the fighters. In a small role that brings some levity to the proceedings, Lucas ushers in the bloodiest battles with some camp flavour.

Where you've seen him before: The anglophiles among us will know Lucas for his work with David Walliams on the comedy series Little Britain and his turn as Nardole in the ever-enduring Doctor Who. More recently, Lucas had supporting roles in Paddington and last year's Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka, and he co-hosted The Great British Bake Off for a few seasons.