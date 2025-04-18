The New Pornographers have parted ways with drummer Joe Seiders, who was arrested on charges of child pornography.

A news report from California's Riverside County Sheriff notes that, on April 7, an adult man was believed to have filmed an 11-year-old boy using the washroom at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Palm Desert, CA. Two days later, on April 9, an employee contacted police and said that a man was seen entering and exiting the washroom with juvenile boys at the same location, and that it appeared to be the same man from the previous incident. When police arrived at the scene, they arrested Seiders.

Police searched his home, vehicle and phone, and found evidence implicating him in the two incidents, as well as others. He was arrested for possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy.

In a statement posted on social media, the band wrote, "Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders — and we have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions."

Pitchfork notes that Seiders has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He's due in court on April 22.

Seiders joined the New Pornographers in 2014, after original drummer Kurt Dahle exited following the recording of that year's Brill Bruisers. Seiders played on 2017's Whiteout Conditions and subsequent albums.