"Level up," Wet Leg vocalist Rhian Teasdale declares as the thundering groove of "catch these fists" bursts into its pummelling chorus.

It's a mission statement from the group, who have followed up their excellent 2022 self-titled album with a single that preserves the band's cheeky sense of humour and spiky post-punk while embracing a more full-bodied (and full-band) sound, reflecting the chemistry of musicians who have now spent a lot of time on the road together.

It doesn't quite top "Chaise Longue" in terms of sheer quotability, but the explosive sound packs an enormous punch. Consider our muffins buttered for the upcoming sophomore album moisturizer.