St. Andrews, NB's Paddlefest Music & Nature Festival will be returning this spring to the small seaside town it has called home for 30 years.

Truly living up to its multifaceted reputation, the festival features a sacked lineup of live music, outdoor activities, environmental and community events, and more during its four-day run from May 15 to 18.

Festival passes and single-day tickets are available now. Beloe, check out five must-see performers playing at Paddlefest Music Festival in 2025.

Mo Kenney

East Coast-hailing singer-songwriter Mo Kenney recently released their fifth studio album, From Nowhere, last fall, and they will be bringing original songs and perhaps a few of their excellent covers to Paddlefest this year.

Wyatt C. Louis

Born and raised in Treaty 6 territory, singer-songwriter Wyatt C. Louis has long since established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the country music scene, and their tender, modern indie folk will be sure to charm festival goers.

Kelly McMichael

Kelly McMichael's track "Bomb" from her sophomore LP After the Sting of It made it to Exclaim!'s best songs of 2024 — so make sure to tune into the St John's singer-songwriter's eclectic art rock stylings this festival season.

Nicolette & the Nobodies

I say "yee," you say "haw!" Guelph's Nicolette Hoang, an Exclaim! Class of 2024 grad, is bringing the country tunes and cowboy boots to St. Andrews for a performance that will turn former country skeptics towards the light.

SHEBAD

If I had a nickel for every Guelph-hailing Exclaim! Class Of alum on this list, I'd have two nickels — which isn't a lot, but it's funny that it happened twice. Now is the time to convert to SHEBADDIESM, because Guelph-based collective and Exclaim! Class of 2025 alumni SHEBAD will be making their East Coast debut this summer with a stop at Paddlefest.