For once, American politics were insane in an objectively hilarious way without repercussions (probably). While Georgia cast their vote for party leadership at the Democratic National Convention last night (August 20), Lil Jon aided the process with a medley of "Turn Down for What?" and "Get Low."

The windows and the walls of the convention were blessed with the Atlanta-born rapper's endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. He led the Georgia Democratic representatives in chants of "We're not going back!" and "VP Harris, Governor Walz!" as Georgia formally cast their vote for Harris, "Get Low" was playing in the background.

There's significance in Lil Jon's appearance at the DNC, as he appeared on two seasons of Donald Trump's show The Celebrity Apprentice, making it to the final four both times. He also claimed Trump once called him "Uncle Tom" on set, but clarified he wasn't sure if the former president knew it was a racist term.

It was a hip-hop-filled night at the DNC — California played Kendrick Lamar's anti-Canada anthem "Not Like Us" and a few other West Coast rap classics.

Watch the fever dream happen below.