If there's anything the world needs less than an acoustic cover of Lil Jon and the Ying Yang Twins' already perfect anthem "Get Low," it's one sung by Mark Zuckerberg. For some reason, this nightmare scenario has actualized with help from T-Pain, turning the Facebook reptile into the final boss of the wife guys.

Apparently, Zucc and his wife Priscilla met while "Get Low" was playing at a college party, so every year the pair listen to it on their "dating anniversary" — which would be cute if they were still eighth graders leaving room for the Holy Spirit. Naturally, this meant the best anniversary present billions of dollars could buy was public humiliation.

Besides the fact that acoustic covers of club hits are mostly always cringey, there is nothing that can emotionally prepare you to hear Zuckerberg sing, "Can I play with your pantyline?" It'll make you want to skeet skeet out of the Spotify app.

If there's anyone who's possibly more embarrassed than Zuckerberg right now, it's me, now afraid my downstairs neighbour heard me play this not understanding it was for journalistic purposes only. Repeat my mistake below.