When Drake got himself into a feud with Kendrick Lamar, we definitely never imagined all this happening. "Not Like Us," Lamar's taunting diss track that accused Drake of being a pedophile, became a No. 1 hit and a global anti-Canada anthem, and last night (August 20) it was played at the Democratic National Convention as the party officially nominated Kamala Harris as the next presidential nominee.

During the DNC, there was a roll call, as each state cast its vote for party leadership. During the process, each state played a song (or multiple songs), often which had some connection to the state: Alabama got "Sweet Home Alabama," Minnesota had a couple tunes of Minneapolis legend Prince, and so on. Georgia brought out Lil Jon.

California played a medley of hip-hop songs, including Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "The Next Episode," 2Pac and Dre's "California Love" and Kendrick Lamar's "Alright." As Governor Gavin Newsom gave a speech, the devastating "Not Like Us" played in the background.

No, they didn't play the full song. The DJ simply looped the chorus of "they not like us," presumably in reference to the Democrats dissing the Republicans, so it's not as if everyone was chanting along to the "A minor" line. Check out the speech below.

Still! "Not Like Us" is a particularly scathing and raunchy song to be played at one of the biggest political events in the US. Between this and Barack Obama's love of Charli XCX's cocaine-consuming anthem "365," the Dems have some interesting playlists these days.