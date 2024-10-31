The live music scene tends to slow down a little over the holidays — so don't let November pass you buy! Vancouverites can make the most out of what remains of concert season with this selection of big pop spectacles and buzzy indie acts. Here are seven can't-miss concerts coming to Vancouver in November 2024.

Usher

Rogers Arena, November 7

Usher was one of the biggest R&B stars of the turn of the millennium, and he's still on top, having headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year. With a new album as well, he's bringing one of the most storied catalogue's in modern pop to Vancouver.

Hawksley Workman

The Pearl, November 7

"Workman" is right. Hawksley has been one of Canada's foremost purveyors of cabaret pop and glammy indie rock since the late '90s, and this Mountie will be riding into town with an appropriate balance of forward-thinking innovation and nostalgia for his early work.

Caribou

PNE Forum, November 8

Dance king Dan Snaith has spent his career writing catchy, hypnotic songs under the name Caribou, as well as producing banging dance floor beats as Daphni. His latest album, Honey, unites those two styles, so expect a high-energy live-band set that's as tuneful as it is danceable.

Cadence Weapon

Fox Cabaret, November 12

Cadence Weapon has become a guiding light for the Canadian music community, advocating for better treatment of artists and assembling underground heroes for a residency. Both a journalist and a rapper-producer, come for the hip-hop tunes and stay for the keen cultural commentary.

@

The WISE Hall, November 15

The duo simply known as the @ symbol had a masterstroke with 2021's Mind Palace Music (which got a label release in 2023), somehow making bedroom folk sound futuristic with just their voices, an acoustic guitar and some reverb. This year's Are You There God? It's Me, @, on the other hand, is more traditionally futuristic.

TR/ST

Rickshaw Theatre, November 16

Robert Alfons initially formed TR/ST as a spinoff of Austra, but the project has decidedly taken on a life of its own over the course of five albums of pulsing post-punk synthpop and enigmatic goth geared toward the Rickshaw's dance floor.

Kathleen Edwards

Biltmore Cabaret, November 23

Roots rock fixture Kathleen Edwards has been gradually ushering in a new era following 2020's Total Freedom, dropping hints about a forthcoming album and covering Bruce Springsteen's "Human Touch" and Tom Petty's "Crawling Back to You." Her live show will presumably offer some insight about what she's been up to.