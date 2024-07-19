The Smashing Pumpkins will be forever associated with the '90s, but they have some great songs since their reunion, too! Now, the group have announced their next album, Aghori Mhori Mei, which arrives in just two weeks, on August 2.

This latest album arrives a little more than a year after the Pumpkins released a triple album, last year's rock opera ATUM. While frontman Billy Corgan recently spoke out in defence of long albums, this latest one is a modest 10 songs and 45 minutes long.

In a teaser video, Corgan explained that Aghori Mhori Mei is intended to be heard as a complete body of work, hence the lack of a single or a protracted rollout campaign.

Check out that video below, and see Aghori Mhori Mei's tracklist below. It will initially be digital-only, with a physical release to follow.



Aghori Mhori Mei:

1. Edin

2. Pentagrams

3. Sighommi

4. Pentecost

5. War Dreams of Itself

6. Who Goes There

7. 999

8. Goeth the Fall

9. Sicarus

10. Murnau