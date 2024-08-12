Would you like to communicate that you're fashionable, sad, super into cats and may have some strange political opinions? Heaven by Marc Jacobs has you covered with its new Smashing Pumpkins capsule.

Following similar capsules repping Cocteau Twins and Deftones, the Smashing Pumpkins collection includes a skirt, ringer tee, hoodie, an already sold-out Siamese Dream-themed baby tee with a matching shoulder bag, an Infinite Sadness tour long sleeve and a "Zero" zip-up hoodie.

Unsurprisingly, the collection is pretty pricey, but you can check out the whole thing here.