The Smashing Pumpkins just dropped their latest album Aghori Mhori Mei, and they're ripping around a bunch of stadiums with Green Day right now.

Because Billy Corgan is Billy Corgan, he's taken this opportunity to do or say something weird, this time by using AI to send fans a series of messages in multiple languages.

Corgan recently recorded a video message to fans hyping the new album (in English), and the AI film firm Curious Refuge made it look like he's also sharing the message in Spanish, Portuguese, German, Japanese, Italian, Greek and French. Corgan being Corgan, he's delivering the message "before AI destroys everything, including all culture."

Here's what he says:

Hello, everyone! William Patrick Corgan here, of the Smashing Pumpkins, speaking to you through the magic of AI! But don't worry! Before AI destroys everything, including all culture, please know the Smashing Pumpkins have a new album out, Aghori Mhori Mei! That's right, a return to our old-school roots! Billy, Jimmy, and James, getting back to the old-school guitar style that we're known for!

You can check out the videos here.