Everybody's got a hungry heart — but eating the rich might seem like less of a good idea to the working man's champion, Bruce Springsteen, now that he's (probably) a billionaire.

From his humble blue-collar beginnings in New Jersey, a new "conservative estimate" estimate from Forbes puts the Boss's net worth at $1.1 billion USD. Much of this wealth was solidified over the last few years, through selling his masters and publishing catalogue in 2021, as well as letting Ticketmaster's controversial dynamic pricing model ratchet up tickets for his tours with the E Street Band to famously high prices.

While representatives for Springsteen could not confirm Forbes's estimate, it makes sense, especially considering how much the songwriter continues to be on the road at age 74, seemingly only taking time off to manage health issues like vocal strain and peptic ulcer disease. Currently, he has concerts scheduled through mid-2025.

If that weren't enough, the Boss recently made a guest appearance on the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and is rumoured to be consulting on Deliver Me from Nowhere, a film about the making of his seminal album Nebraska, which will see Springsteen portrayed by The Bear star Jeremy Allen White.