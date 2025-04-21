Mysterious soul collective SAULT have surprise-released another album.

Having shared four new songs on social media last week, the group dropped the album 10 over the weekend. It leans heavily on the group's gospel influences, and SAULT really emphasized the Easter theme: the album originally came out on Friday (April 18) and was quickly deleted from streaming services before being re-posted on Sunday (April 20) in a seeming reference to the death and resurrection of Jesus.

Despite being called 10, it's actually the group's 12th album. Hear it below. It's available to purchase on vinyl through Bandcamp.

Meanwhile, SAULT member Inflo (Dean Josiah Cover) is currently wrapped up in a lawsuit with collaborator Little Simz. She claims she loaned him more than $3 million CAD for a live performance and album recording funds, and as a result, she was unable to pay her taxes in January 2024. News of the legal battle went public in March of this year.