Famously green-associated performers Charli XCX and Green Day both performed at Coachella over the past two weekends, and they have now acknowledged the (seemingly) tongue-in-cheek rivalry that emerged between them.

The supposed feud began after Charli played Coachella on the first weekend (April 12), and she attended her afterparty wearing a pageant sash that said "Miss Should Be Headliner." The actual headliners that night were Green Day, meaning that a bunch of very online Green Day fans interpreted Charli's sash as a direct diss against the band.

This past weekend (April 19), Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong seemingly addressed the situation during the band's set by asking a fan to wear their green BRAT hat. After leading the crowd in a call-and-response, he said, "I would like to thank Charli for that. Thank you very much."

Then, in a clear joke about the situation, Green Day drummer Tre Cool shared a photo wearing his own pageant sash, seemingly made out of toilet paper, with the words "Actual Headliner" written on it. Charli then quote-tweeted the photo and wrote, "obsessed."

Cute! It seems like no one's feelings are hurt except for possibly a few folks on r/greenday.

In a missed opportunity, Green Day didn't perform their song "Brat" from the 1995 album Insomniac.