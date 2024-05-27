Bruce Springsteen Postpones Shows Due to Vocal Issues

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band have postponed a handful of shows in Europe after a doctor put him on vocal rest.

Springsteen had been due to play on Saturday (May 25) in Marseille, France, but it was cancelled on the day of the show "due to vocal issues and under doctor's direction," according to a statement on the band's website.

In a subsequent statement, Springsteen also called off May 28 in Prague, Czech Republic, plus two shows (June 1 and 3) in Milan, Italy. Doctors have reportedly instructed Springsteen not to perform for 10 days, meaning that the tour won't resume until June 12 in Madrid.

Rescheduled dates will be announced, and refunds are available. See the statement below.