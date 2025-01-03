The Bear is now the Boss, and apparently he can sing pretty well, too!

Bruce Springsteen has given his approval to Jeremy Allen White, who will be portraying his younger self in the upcoming biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper. The film follows Springsteen in the early '80s — around the time he wrote his sixth album Nebraska. Springsteen served as a consultant on the film.

White revealed that he will be doing his own singing in the film, and Springsteen provided some insight into White's singing chops in an interview with Jim Rotolo on Siris XM's E Street Radio, sharing that White "sings well, he sings very well."

Springsteen also gave a shoutout to cast members Jeremy Strong, who is portraying his manager Jon Landau, and Odessa Young. "There's just a tremendous cast of people," he said. "They cast the film beautifully, so it's very exciting."

In the interview, Springsteen shared that it was "a little" strange to see someone portray his younger self in a film. Springsteen quickly amended, "But you get over that pretty quick. And Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you fall right into it. He's got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize." The Boss continued, "He's done a great job, so I've had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there." The two have seemingly come a long way from being texting buddies!

The release date of Deliver Me from Nowhere has yet to be revealed.