'That '90s Show' Recreates Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)" in Season 2

Lisa Loeb's 1994 folk pop hit "Stay (I Missed You)" is back thanks to Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi — but did it ever really go away? As the classic tune turns 30, Loeb has recreated the video for a scene in the new season of That '90s Show.

In the second episode of the show's newly released second season, which came out last Thursday (June 27), lead character Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) needs to apologize to her boyfriend Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel). In a fantasy sequence, she imagines recreating the video for "Stay (I Missed You)."

The show really commits to the bit, devoting more than a minute to Leia lip-syncing the song. Loeb herself shows up — initially to razz Leia, and eventually to take over lead lip-syncing duties. The singer appears later in the episode to offer Leia advice.

Loeb has shouted out the show on social media, tweeting that fans should check out Episode 2 "for a special surprise."